Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider Has Exciting Relationship News
"Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider has just shared an exciting update regarding her relationship status. The game show competitor made "Jeopardy!" history in January 2022 when she became the second longest-running player ever on the series, per the show's site. The sum total of her funds won came out to $1,319,800. Schneider's time on the show concluded later that month following 40 consecutive wins, as CBS News reported. In a press release, Schneider shared her joy in earning historic "Jeopardy!" success. "To know that I'm one of the most successful people at a game I've loved since I was a kid and to know that I'm a part of its history now, I just don't know how to process it," she said.
The good news continued to roll for Schneider, as she then revealed in February that she'd become engaged to her partner, Genevieve Davis. "I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she's my fiancée!!!" Schneider wrote on Twitter. "I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world." Schneider and Davis now have more relationship news to share.
Amy Schneider has wed Genevieve Davis
Amy Schneider of "Jeopardy!" fame is officially off the market. Schneider wed her girlfriend, Genevieve Davis, on May 9. Schneider revealed this via Instagram on Sept. 27. The two got hitched "in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder," Schneider explained. "We will still be having a traditional wedding & reception next summer, but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn't wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other," Schneider added before thanking her followers for their continued support. The Instagram post included a series of photos of Schneider and Davis wearing white dresses and flower crowns while embracing and standing together during the ceremony.
Social media users then sent positive messages to congratulate the couple, including the official "Jeopardy!" account, who wrote, "Love it!" The account for the It Gets Better project commented, "Aww congrats Amy!" while a fan added, "Thank you for sharing these beautiful photos! May you celebrate each other always!" Schneider additionally shared the sweet pictures on Twitter, writing, "Without [Davis], none of the other good days would have happened," and that she feels "so lucky to share [her] life with [Davis]!" Congrats to the love birds as start this new phase of their union!