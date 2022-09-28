Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider Has Exciting Relationship News

"Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider has just shared an exciting update regarding her relationship status. The game show competitor made "Jeopardy!" history in January 2022 when she became the second longest-running player ever on the series, per the show's site. The sum total of her funds won came out to $1,319,800. Schneider's time on the show concluded later that month following 40 consecutive wins, as CBS News reported. In a press release, Schneider shared her joy in earning historic "Jeopardy!" success. "To know that I'm one of the most successful people at a game I've loved since I was a kid and to know that I'm a part of its history now, I just don't know how to process it," she said.

The good news continued to roll for Schneider, as she then revealed in February that she'd become engaged to her partner, Genevieve Davis. "I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she's my fiancée!!!" Schneider wrote on Twitter. "I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world." Schneider and Davis now have more relationship news to share.