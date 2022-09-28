Kendall Jenner Proves Yet Again She'll Go To Extreme Lengths For Her Health

Kendall Jenner might be among the world's highest paid, most successful super models, as well as a member of America's most beloved — and controversial — reality TV dynasty. However, she's also a human being who struggles with her mental health — particularly anxiety — from time to time.

Over the years, the runway model has used her platforms to openly discuss her mental health struggles and empower others. In 2017, Jenner addressed her anxiety in a couple of posts on her now-defunct app (via Self). "Anxiety was a huge hurdle for me to deal with this past year," shared Jenner. "But I think I'm finally learning how to cope." In another post, Jenner shared that she once had bad anxiety while on a plane, and "felt her heart beating a million miles an hour, and I even went a little numb." The year prior, during an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Jenner shared her struggles with sleep paralysis, which impacted her motivation to travel for her modeling jobs.

Ultimately, Jenner's personal battle with anxiety led to a four-part web series with Vogue, entitled "Open Minded: Understanding Anxiety." The first episode of the Jenner-hosted mental health initiative, which launched in May 2021, featured expert analysis from Dr. Ramani Durvasula, a clinical psychologist and psychology professor. Now, the model and business owner has spoken up about her anxiety on Hulu's "The Kardashians" and shared the extreme lengths she's undergone to tackle her mental health.

