John Legend Teases How Big His Family With Chrissy Teigen Could Get

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are on board with having more children, but how many? Do they want to build an army of beautiful, musically-talented kids? Legend gave us a glimpse into the couple's dreams for their future family in a new interview with People.

Even though Teigen's currently pregnant with their third child, Legend confirmed that the couple wants to have another baby soon. "We've spent quite a bit of time with our kids now ... so we've grown as parents, and we're ready to bring another baby into the world," he said. "I could see us going for four." He described his ideal future of "growing old" with Teigen and "having three or four kids and having them come over for Sunday dinner, having grandkids when the time is right."

The couple has been open about Teigen's past pregnancy complications, including when Teigen had to have an abortion in 2020 when her unviable pregnancy was potentially fatal to her. Legend spoke about how that loss affected their family to Billboard on September 23. "Whenever you lose a pregnancy, it is always cautious optimism when you are pregnant again," said Legend. "You never know what could happen, and you have experienced that tragedy of losing one ... so your optimism is a little bit tempered."

Thankfully, things seem to be going well, as Teigen has happily displayed her growing baby bump for baby number three.