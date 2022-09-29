RHOC Star Meghan King's Wedding Gift From Joe Biden Isn't What You'd Expect

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan King married Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens, in October 2021, according to Page Six, but their marriage did not last long. Shortly after King officially joined the Biden family, problems began to arise and they split only two months after tying the knot. The former couple got engaged mere weeks after their first date, so their failed romance might have not surprised many. King previously told Brides, "Within a week [of dating], we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."

King's ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, thought she was kidding when she told him she was getting married to Owens. "I thought it was a joke — they'd been dating for about four weeks!" Edmonds told the Daily Mail. The couple's marriage was officially annulled in July, per People.

King later opened up about her short-lived marriage to Owens during an appearance on Caroline Stanbury's "Divorced Not Dead" podcast. "I was very confused by the whole [relationship], but I'm just glad that it was short and sweet and it's done and it's annulled," Kind said (via People). "We rushed into it. I learned some big lessons from that mistake. I'm sure he did as well." Now, she's opening up about one of the biggest mysteries surrounding her wedding — what President Biden gave the couple as a gift.