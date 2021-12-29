Is This Ultimately What Caused The Demise Of Cuffe Biden Owens And Meghan King's Marriage?
Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens experienced a whirlwind romance. As fans know, King introduced her legion of Instagram fans to her new beau in September. "Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'... so just meet my man," she wrote on a since-deleted Instagram post. Many were shocked that King linked up with President Joe Biden's nephew. She met the Los Angeles-based lawyer on a dating app (per Brides), and sparks flew immediately. Fast forward to October, and the pair was not only engaged, but also married.
Sadly, as fast as the marriage happened, it went south. Following several rumors in the press, the reality star took to her Instagram stories to share a statement on the relationship, after Owens had been pretty much absent from King's social media feeds during the holidays. "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage. I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," the social media star shared. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out." King added that it was tough seeing her family's dreams shattered and asked for a little bit of room to breathe. "At the time, I ask for your grave and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family," she added.
Meghan King didn't share exactly why the pair didn't work, but a friend of Cuffe Biden Owens seems to have the answer.
Meghan King's lifestyle reportedly caused the split
Many were shocked to hear about the split between Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens, especially since it happened so quickly after their marriage. In King's post, she didn't share many details about what went wrong between her and Owens, but many felt that it wasn't her choice to end the relationship based on her statement. In an interview with Daily Mail, a friend of Owens shed some light on what may have gone awry, and he pointed the finger at the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star.
"Cuffe is a very private person, and I don't think he fully understood the dynamics of marrying someone who is the complete opposite when it comes to being in the spotlight," the insider dished. The source claimed that initially Owens was okay with King sharing her life with the world, but once reality set in, things changed. "Cuffe didn't want their relationship under the microscope 24/7," the source revealed, adding that "it's just not him." The insider said that Owens "values his privacy too much, unlike Meghan, who comes with her entourage of a million followers."
In a statement to Page Six, King shot down rumors that her and Owens' split happened because of distance, seeing as she and Owens "lived together every day since the day we met." As of this writing, not many other details have been made public, but we're sure it's only a matter of time.