Is This Ultimately What Caused The Demise Of Cuffe Biden Owens And Meghan King's Marriage?

Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens experienced a whirlwind romance. As fans know, King introduced her legion of Instagram fans to her new beau in September. ​​"Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'... so just meet my man," she wrote on a since-deleted Instagram post. Many were shocked that King linked up with President Joe Biden's nephew. She met the Los Angeles-based lawyer on a dating app (per Brides), and sparks flew immediately. Fast forward to October, and the pair was not only engaged, but also married.

Sadly, as fast as the marriage happened, it went south. Following several rumors in the press, the reality star took to her Instagram stories to share a statement on the relationship, after Owens had been pretty much absent from King's social media feeds during the holidays. "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage. I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," the social media star shared. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out." King added that it was tough seeing her family's dreams shattered and asked for a little bit of room to breathe. "At the time, I ask for your grave and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family," she added.

Meghan King didn't share exactly why the pair didn't work, but a friend of Cuffe Biden Owens seems to have the answer.