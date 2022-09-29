The Surprising Reason RHOC Alum Meghan King Is Celebrating Her Ex's New Marriage

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds have been through a lot in recent years. The couple first made waves in 2014 when they appeared on the hit Bravo show "The Real Housewives of Orange County." King left the series in 2018 (via Bravo) to return home to St. Louis with Edmonds, where the couple was building their dream home. Sadly, King never actually got to move into the house, and they called it quits in 2019.

Both Edmonds and King have not been shy about calling one another out in public, and their relationship has seen plenty of drama played out in the press. Things have gotten pretty ugly, and in September, People reported that King got a temporary restraining order against her ex for allegedly having "to endure frequent and consistent verbal abuse." In the documents, King listed multiple platforms where Edmonds unleashed the verbal abuse, including on a parenting app and over text messages. King also sought to make the motion public, while Edmonds has been trying to conceal his legal woes. (See? We told you it was messy.)

But, only weeks later, King dropped two orders of protection against Edmonds, per People. "As I continue to heal I've become enlightened and more aware of what I've been through and how to handle it," King told the outlet. "Let's just say I'll remain protected and safe with a binding document not accessible to the public." However, things still aren't hunky dory.