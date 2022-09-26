RHOC Alum Meghan King's Ex Jim Edmonds Has Exciting Relationship News
It's no secret that Jim Edmonds has been through a lot in his love life. Of course, Edmonds made a name for himself playing Major League baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals. But after he retired from the game, Edmonds became somewhat of a reality star. In 2014, the slugger and Meghan King joined the Bravo hit, "The Real Housewives of Orange County," where several aspects of their relationship aired — including King's journey through IVF. The couple welcomed three children before they split in 2019.
According to Us Weekly, Edmonds was the one who ultimately filed the divorce papers. "Meghan and Jim have been fighting," a source told the outlet at the time, citing an incident that occurred when Edmonds went to a hockey game and King "began interrogating him about who he went with." As fans know, much of their relationship was plagued with cheating rumors, and King even wrote a post on her website about them. The divorce has proven to be messy, with a lot of back and forth between Edmonds and King.
However, since calling it quits with King, Edmonds has found love with realtor Kortnie O'Connor. The star regularly raves about O'Connor on Instagram, including on her birthday, when Edmonds gushed, calling her "the most amazing, strong, courageous, loving, selfless, caring, daring person I have ever met." The pair got engaged in 2021, according to E! News, and their wedding (yes, their wedding!) proved to be one for the books!
Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor tied the knot
Jim Edmonds is a married man once again! The former husband of Meghan King wed fiancée Kortnie O'Connor in late September. According to People, Edmonds and O'Connor selected beautiful Lake Como, Italy, as the destination for the intimate wedding, marrying in front of just 32 guests. The ceremony was held at Giardino del Mosaico, which is a villa that's part of Villa d'Este. Unsurprisingly, guests dined on an Italian feast that included everything from pasta to stuffed zucchini blossoms and lemon potatoes.
In the interview with People, O'Connor gushed over the big day. "This was truly a dream wedding in a beautiful location surrounded by some of the most important people in our lives," she shared. "It was more than I could have ever imagined." Edmonds also shared how happy he is to get to spend "the rest of" his life with O'Connor. "For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness," he added.
In a different interview with People in April, the couple chatted about their then-upcoming wedding, sharing they chose Italy since Edmonds has been married before and they didn't want to do another church wedding. "Jim's never been there," O'Connor confessed. "I thought it might be an experience for his kids, and just to celebrate our relationship and let everybody enjoy it as well." Neither party has shared photos from the wedding on Instagram as of this writing, but we're guessing it's only a matter of time!