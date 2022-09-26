RHOC Alum Meghan King's Ex Jim Edmonds Has Exciting Relationship News

It's no secret that Jim Edmonds has been through a lot in his love life. Of course, Edmonds made a name for himself playing Major League baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals. But after he retired from the game, Edmonds became somewhat of a reality star. In 2014, the slugger and Meghan King joined the Bravo hit, "The Real Housewives of Orange County," where several aspects of their relationship aired — including King's journey through IVF. The couple welcomed three children before they split in 2019.

According to Us Weekly, Edmonds was the one who ultimately filed the divorce papers. "Meghan and Jim have been fighting," a source told the outlet at the time, citing an incident that occurred when Edmonds went to a hockey game and King "began interrogating him about who he went with." As fans know, much of their relationship was plagued with cheating rumors, and King even wrote a post on her website about them. The divorce has proven to be messy, with a lot of back and forth between Edmonds and King.

However, since calling it quits with King, Edmonds has found love with realtor Kortnie O'Connor. The star regularly raves about O'Connor on Instagram, including on her birthday, when Edmonds gushed, calling her "the most amazing, strong, courageous, loving, selfless, caring, daring person I have ever met." The pair got engaged in 2021, according to E! News, and their wedding (yes, their wedding!) proved to be one for the books!