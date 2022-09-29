Bethenny Frankel Doesn't Hold Back On Harry And Meghan's Royal Funeral PDA

In the days after the tragic death of Queen Elizbeth II, all eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, per BBC, following alleged racially-motivated mistreatment by the family and British media. However, the queen's death put Prince Harry and Meghan back in proximity to their previous life.

At the time of the queen's death, Prince Harry and Meghan were in the United Kingdom on a mini-tour in the name of charity; however, they swiftly changed plans and reunited with the royal family in England. On September 10, the duke and duchess stepped out with William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle to visit the public tributes and meet with the mourning public, per People. And while everyone anticipated that the reunion of "The Fab 4" during such a somber occasion would garner attention, Harry and Meghan's body language — compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton's — set the internet ablaze.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen walking close together and lovingly holding hands, while there's quite a bit of distance between Prince William and his wife. Many fans of Harry and Meghan used their PDA as proof they're in love, while using William and Kate's lack of PDA as proof they weren't. Now, Bravo star Bethenny Frankel has shared her opinion on the outing and it's definitely not nice.