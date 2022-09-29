Bethenny Frankel Doesn't Hold Back On Harry And Meghan's Royal Funeral PDA
In the days after the tragic death of Queen Elizbeth II, all eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, per BBC, following alleged racially-motivated mistreatment by the family and British media. However, the queen's death put Prince Harry and Meghan back in proximity to their previous life.
At the time of the queen's death, Prince Harry and Meghan were in the United Kingdom on a mini-tour in the name of charity; however, they swiftly changed plans and reunited with the royal family in England. On September 10, the duke and duchess stepped out with William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle to visit the public tributes and meet with the mourning public, per People. And while everyone anticipated that the reunion of "The Fab 4" during such a somber occasion would garner attention, Harry and Meghan's body language — compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton's — set the internet ablaze.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen walking close together and lovingly holding hands, while there's quite a bit of distance between Prince William and his wife. Many fans of Harry and Meghan used their PDA as proof they're in love, while using William and Kate's lack of PDA as proof they weren't. Now, Bravo star Bethenny Frankel has shared her opinion on the outing and it's definitely not nice.
Bethenny Frankel tells Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'grow up'
Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defended their decision to hold hands in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death. However, Bethenny Frankel was not a fan of their PDA or the public's decision to use that against Prince William and Kate Middleton. During an episode of her "Just B With Bethenny Frankel" podcast, Frankel shared her uncensored thoughts. "You cannot compare affection in someone whose been together for two to three years and someone who has been together for almost two decades," said Frankel. "I mean how long have William and Kate been married? It's ridiculous." Frankel went on to say that, because "Kate and William have been together for a minute" and are going to be the future king and queen, it's unwise to read into their body language.
As for Prince Harry and Meghan, she left them with these words: Get our f***ing s**t together and grow up. Grow up. Can't keep your hands to yourself at a royal funeral? Grow up!" said Frankel. "What are you twirling your partners hair at a royal funeral? I mean get your s**t together, come on." This isn't the first time Frankel has expressed her ire for Prince Harry and Meghan. In a previous episode of her podcast, Frankel called Meghan "sanctimonious" and compared her to "Housewives" stars who left their series, but continued to talk about the shows they were on (via Entertainment Tonight).