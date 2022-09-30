Actor Portraying Amber Heard Makes Astonishing Remark About Johnny Depp Trial
With the way pretty much the whole world was transfixed by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's messy defamation trial, it was only a matter of time before the whole thing was turned into a movie. We mean, this is Hollywood we're talking about. As celebrity watchers will already know, Depp won the legal battle against his former wife and she was ordered to pay a whopping $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which were then lowered to $350,000. Heard wasn't taking that lying down though, and her lawyer revealed plans to appeal the ruling, per The Independent. All that came after the trial revealed some truly bizarre allegations and moments that will go down in pop culture history.
It didn't take long for everything that went down during the shocking trial to get dramatized either, as it was only in September when the trailer for "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial," which is set to air on Tubi, dropped. The sneak peek revealed Mark Hapka playing Depp and Megan Davis as Heard, while also giving us our first look at the woman playing Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, Melissa Marty, and Mary Carrig who appears as Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft.
But there's something pretty surprising Heard actor Davis just revealed in regards to the dramatic trial.
Megan Davis hadn't seen Amber Heard's movies or footage from her trial
It sounds like Megan Davis may not be an avid celebrity watcher, because while the whole world was glued to the live stream of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial, she was doing, well, literally anything else. The actor confessed on the "People Every Day" podcast that she didn't see any of the notorious courtroom feed that had hundreds of thousands of people tuning in. But that's not all. Davis also never even seen one of Heard's movies! "I had not seen anything she had done. I hadn't seen 'All the Boys Love Mandy Lane.' I hadn't seen 'Aquaman,' and I actually had not watched the trial either," she shared. Of course, she did catch up on what she missed and opened up about the difficulties of portraying such a public figure and acting in court scenes many people saw play out in real life.
With Heard's plans to appeal the verdict, things could well still be opened back up in this case (which could mean we'll be in for a second movie!), though it sounds like Depp's team is pretty confident that won't be happening. "The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand," his team told Deadline in July.