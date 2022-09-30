Actor Portraying Amber Heard Makes Astonishing Remark About Johnny Depp Trial

With the way pretty much the whole world was transfixed by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's messy defamation trial, it was only a matter of time before the whole thing was turned into a movie. We mean, this is Hollywood we're talking about. As celebrity watchers will already know, Depp won the legal battle against his former wife and she was ordered to pay a whopping $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which were then lowered to $350,000. Heard wasn't taking that lying down though, and her lawyer revealed plans to appeal the ruling, per The Independent. All that came after the trial revealed some truly bizarre allegations and moments that will go down in pop culture history.

It didn't take long for everything that went down during the shocking trial to get dramatized either, as it was only in September when the trailer for "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial," which is set to air on Tubi, dropped. The sneak peek revealed Mark Hapka playing Depp and Megan Davis as Heard, while also giving us our first look at the woman playing Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, Melissa Marty, and Mary Carrig who appears as Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft.

But there's something pretty surprising Heard actor Davis just revealed in regards to the dramatic trial.