Valerie Bertinelli Finally Takes Last Step In Tom Vitale Divorce
A major development has been announced regarding Valerie Bertinelli's divorce from Tom Vitale.
As fans may recall, the "Hot in Cleveland" alum filed for divorce from Vitale in May 2022, USA Today reported. This came six months after the couple's filing for legal separation, which took place in November 2021. The pair had been married for over a decade when the filing made headlines. As she appeared on Today in June of this year, Bertinelli opened up about the separation and revealed that she's okay with the idea of never dating again.
"I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone," Bertinelli said. "I'll be happy that way." The actor added that she doesn't currently foresee love in her future "because of the challenges that [she's] going through right now, because divorce sucks." That same month, People reported that Vitale had requested spousal support from Bertinelli, and he also attempted to prevent Bertinelli from asking him for spousal support. The news outlet wrote in July that Bertinelli had requested a separate trial to verify her and Vitale's prenuptial agreement in response. Following this complex process, an update has been announced regarding the divorce of these ex-partners.
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale's divorce has been settled
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale have officially settled their divorce. This was reported on Sept. 29. by People, who had obtained the court documents of the case. The outlet explained that the ex-spouses' disagreements related to spousal support and attorney fees had been addressed. The status of Bertinelli and Vitale's premarital agreement was additionally settled, which had been brought into question in response to Vitale's spousal support request. Today wrote that the separation was finalized at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 28. The case was overseen by judge Hank Goldberg, and neither Bertinelli nor Vitale were present in court for the occasion.
On September 13, Bertinelli displayed how she is moving on from this split via Instagram. The "Valerie's Home Cooking" host revealed that she was selling the shoes and rings from her wedding to Vitale. "Dropped a few things off with @therealreal," she wrote alongside images of the items. "A couple of Tiffany rings that have some bad memories attached and a pair of shoes I wore to a wedding in January 2011." With the divorce now being finalized, Bertinelli seems to be focusing on the positive, as she posted the enlightened quote on her Sept. 29 Instagram Story, "First it hurts. Then it changes you."