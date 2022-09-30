Valerie Bertinelli Finally Takes Last Step In Tom Vitale Divorce

A major development has been announced regarding Valerie Bertinelli's divorce from Tom Vitale.

As fans may recall, the "Hot in Cleveland" alum filed for divorce from Vitale in May 2022, USA Today reported. This came six months after the couple's filing for legal separation, which took place in November 2021. The pair had been married for over a decade when the filing made headlines. As she appeared on Today in June of this year, Bertinelli opened up about the separation and revealed that she's okay with the idea of never dating again.

"I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone," Bertinelli said. "I'll be happy that way." The actor added that she doesn't currently foresee love in her future "because of the challenges that [she's] going through right now, because divorce sucks." That same month, People reported that Vitale had requested spousal support from Bertinelli, and he also attempted to prevent Bertinelli from asking him for spousal support. The news outlet wrote in July that Bertinelli had requested a separate trial to verify her and Vitale's prenuptial agreement in response. Following this complex process, an update has been announced regarding the divorce of these ex-partners.