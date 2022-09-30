Maren Morris Isn't Backing Down From Her Feud With Brittany Aldean

Country music isn't all cowboy boots and cathartic feelings — sometimes it can be political, too! Such was the case when Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, stoked country crooner Maren Morris' ire by posting a transphobic video on Instagram, per Us Weekly. The clip showed Brittany getting glammed up alongside the caption, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." Like others in the industry, Brittany and her husband are known for their conservative views, with Brittany even repping "Anti-Biden social club" merch.

But Morris wasn't about to let Brittany's comment stand. The Grammy winner took to Twitter, writing, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie." Her message came in response to fellow singer Cassadee Pope, who also slammed Brittany for not being more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community. The back-and-forth comments led to a social media feud, and even had conservative commentator Candace Owens wading into the fray, per Newsweek.

As of September, Morris was debating skipping the CMA awards amid all the drama. "Maybe I'll make a game-time decision and go. As of right now, though, I don't feel comfortable going," the "Circles Around This Town" singer told LA Times. But whether or not Morris attends the event — where her third album, "Humble Quest," is up for album of the year — she doesn't regret speaking out in support of the LGBTQ+ community.