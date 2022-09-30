Maren Morris Isn't Backing Down From Her Feud With Brittany Aldean
Country music isn't all cowboy boots and cathartic feelings — sometimes it can be political, too! Such was the case when Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, stoked country crooner Maren Morris' ire by posting a transphobic video on Instagram, per Us Weekly. The clip showed Brittany getting glammed up alongside the caption, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." Like others in the industry, Brittany and her husband are known for their conservative views, with Brittany even repping "Anti-Biden social club" merch.
But Morris wasn't about to let Brittany's comment stand. The Grammy winner took to Twitter, writing, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie." Her message came in response to fellow singer Cassadee Pope, who also slammed Brittany for not being more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community. The back-and-forth comments led to a social media feud, and even had conservative commentator Candace Owens wading into the fray, per Newsweek.
As of September, Morris was debating skipping the CMA awards amid all the drama. "Maybe I'll make a game-time decision and go. As of right now, though, I don't feel comfortable going," the "Circles Around This Town" singer told LA Times. But whether or not Morris attends the event — where her third album, "Humble Quest," is up for album of the year — she doesn't regret speaking out in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Maren Morris isn't shying away from having tough conversations
In a September 29 interview with GLAAD, Maren Morris doubled down on her feud with Brittany Aldean, insisting that her comments came "from a good place." "I don't think that you can do this all the time with sunshine and rainbows," she said. "I think you need to have the tough conversations so people can understand what's going on. You can save someone's life by having the right information." Morris further added that it's important she take a stand in favor of LGBTQ+ issues so that her fans feel "safe," especially amid a culture of so much misinformation.
Thus far, the "My Church" singer has managed to spin her feud with Aldean for the greater good. When Aldean discussed the situation on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show — and Carlson consequently labeled Morris a "lunatic country music person" — Morris had the slogan emblazoned on a shirt, in partnership with GLAAD and Trans Lifeline. To date, $150,000 in proceeds have gone to organizations championing transgender youth, per CNN. "By publicly speaking out to support trans youth, country music superstar, Maren Morris is connecting with an audience who may be less familiar with the transgender community and the current wave of attacks on their rights," GLADD's vice president of communications and talent, Anthony Allen Ramos, said in a statement.
Since the GLAAD interview aired, other fans and singer-songwriters, including Brandi Carlile, have praised Morris for her pro-LGBTQ+ stance.