Alex Rodriguez Has A Message For Jennifer Lopez After Ben Affleck Wedding
Drama follows Alex Rodriguez. Upon leaving the MLB, after facing a slew of doping allegations, Rodriguez began a relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Their love story was anything but easy, though. Lopez and Rodriquez were together for four years and, in that time, called off their wedding twice, per Brides. While they claimed COVID-19 made it impossible, it also didn't help that Rodriguez was rumored to be a serial cheater.
The final straw in the relationship seems to have been Rodriguez's alleged affair with Madison LeCroy, a Bravo reality star who claimed he slid into her DMs, but maintained nothing more nefarious ever happened. Either way, Lopez pulled the plug, and the pair called it quits in April 2021, per People. Sources told the outlet that while Lopez and Rodriguez were not openly going to discuss any reported infidelity, it didn't matter. According to the insider, the rumors had created bad energy in the relationship — something Lopez wouldn't tolerate — and she was ready to move on.
And move on, she did. Lopez reconnected with her ex, Ben Affleck, and by July, they had tied the knot. Now, just a few months after the wedding, Rodriguez isn't holding back about J.Lo's new love.
A-Rod isn't holding a grudge
When it comes to his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez isn't holding grudges. During an October interview with "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" Rodriguez opened up about the breakup and J.Lo's happy post-breakup life (via Page Six). "Look, it was a good experience," he assured the host. A-Rod refused to address Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck, but he did sing the praises of the singer and her two children, Emme and Maximilian. "I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best."
He might be all well and good now, but according to sources, when Affleck and Lopez first got together, Rodriguez was caught very off guard. "A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on," a source told E! News in May 2021. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her, and she has been very short with him." Fans will remember that Rodriguez was openly mopey on Instagram Stories after the split, posting emotional videos of photos of himself and J.Lo.
It may have been hard at the time, but the split and Lopez's refusal to reconcile appear to have been for the best. In February, Lopez told People that she'd "never been better." As for Rodriguez, he eventually moved on, too. The former MLB player briefly dated Kathryn Padgett, although the pair split in September, per Us Weekly.