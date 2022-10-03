Alex Rodriguez Has A Message For Jennifer Lopez After Ben Affleck Wedding

Drama follows Alex Rodriguez. Upon leaving the MLB, after facing a slew of doping allegations, Rodriguez began a relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Their love story was anything but easy, though. Lopez and Rodriquez were together for four years and, in that time, called off their wedding twice, per Brides. While they claimed COVID-19 made it impossible, it also didn't help that Rodriguez was rumored to be a serial cheater.

The final straw in the relationship seems to have been Rodriguez's alleged affair with Madison LeCroy, a Bravo reality star who claimed he slid into her DMs, but maintained nothing more nefarious ever happened. Either way, Lopez pulled the plug, and the pair called it quits in April 2021, per People. Sources told the outlet that while Lopez and Rodriguez were not openly going to discuss any reported infidelity, it didn't matter. According to the insider, the rumors had created bad energy in the relationship — something Lopez wouldn't tolerate — and she was ready to move on.

And move on, she did. Lopez reconnected with her ex, Ben Affleck, and by July, they had tied the knot. Now, just a few months after the wedding, Rodriguez isn't holding back about J.Lo's new love.