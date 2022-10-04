Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Is Sure To Make Everyone Emotional
The country world lost a music legend after the tragic death of Loretta Lynn. As fans of country music know, Lynn has been a household name for decades thanks to her countless hit songs like "First City," "You're Looking at Country," "The Pill," and, of course, "The Coal Miner's Daughter," just to name a few. Lynn's career also earned her an impressive fortune, amounting to over $65 million. The singer lived a very long life, but at the age of 90, she died at her home in Tennessee.
The singer's family shared an update on Lynn's Instagram feed to inform her 260,000-plus fans of the singer's death. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family wrote, also asking for privacy during such a difficult time. They also shared that more details regarding a memorial will be released in the coming days. Many of Lynn's fans flocked to the post's comments section to send their condolences. "There could never be enough praise for everything you did for country music. Rest easy, Loretta," one person commented. "She gave the world some amazing music and shared a beautiful spirit. Loretta forever," said another Instagram user.
Tributes have also been pouring in from Lynn's friends in the industry, including a heartbreaking one from Lynn's country music peer, Reba McEntire.
Reba McEntire compares Loretta Lynn's death to her mother's
Loretta Lynn's death has profoundly affected many people, especially in the music industry. Reba McEntire is the latest celebrity to take to social media to honor the late country star, and her words are enough to shatter hearts. On October 4, the singer shared a photo of herself and Lynn smiling for the camera. McEntire accompanied the touching post with a lengthy caption that began with a comparison between her mother and Lynn, who were just four years apart. McEntire called both women "strong" and "fiercely loyal."
"Now they're both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young," the singer continued, pointing out how she was happy her mother could welcome Lynn into the "hollers of heaven." To end the post, McEntire shared even more touching words. "I always did, and I always will love Loretta," she wrote. "She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers."
It didn't take long for fans to flock to the comments section of the post and shower McEntire with love while honoring Lynn. "Such a loss to us, but what a heavenly homecoming for this precious saint. Thank you, Loretta, for all you gave to us," one fan wrote. "What a nice tribute Reba!" another chimed in. Gone, but certainly never forgotten!