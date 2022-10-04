Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Is Sure To Make Everyone Emotional

The country world lost a music legend after the tragic death of Loretta Lynn. As fans of country music know, Lynn has been a household name for decades thanks to her countless hit songs like "First City," "You're Looking at Country," "The Pill," and, of course, "The Coal Miner's Daughter," just to name a few. Lynn's career also earned her an impressive fortune, amounting to over $65 million. The singer lived a very long life, but at the age of 90, she died at her home in Tennessee.

The singer's family shared an update on Lynn's Instagram feed to inform her 260,000-plus fans of the singer's death. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family wrote, also asking for privacy during such a difficult time. They also shared that more details regarding a memorial will be released in the coming days. Many of Lynn's fans flocked to the post's comments section to send their condolences. "There could never be enough praise for everything you did for country music. Rest easy, Loretta," one person commented. "She gave the world some amazing music and shared a beautiful spirit. Loretta forever," said another Instagram user.

Tributes have also been pouring in from Lynn's friends in the industry, including a heartbreaking one from Lynn's country music peer, Reba McEntire.