Meghan Markle Steers Clear Of Royal Family Talk In First Podcast Since The Queen's Death

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast, "Archetypes," was on pause following Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8 as the family mourned the matriarch, according to Deadline. Meghan made her return to the streaming platform on October 4, but made sure to avoid talking about the royal family despite recent events. During the show's last segment, the Duchess of Sussex invited Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling on "Archetypes" for a discussion about Asian representation. The segment, titled "The Demystification of Dragon Lady," marks the podcast's fourth full-length episode.

During the new segment, Meghan discussed going to the Korean spa with her mother while she was growing up and the awkward tension that came with it. She explained (via Mirror), "It's a very humbling experience for a girl going through puberty, because you enter a room with women from ages 9 to maybe 90 all walking around naked, and waiting to get a body scrub on one of the tables lined up in a row." Meghan recalled being embarrassed at the time, but eventually getting over it and being able to enjoy the experience with her mother.

That conversation then transitioned into introducing the segment's guests for a conversation about Asian representation, especially in the entertainment industry. Cho and Ling discussed the lack of representation in their respective fields and how it inspired them to pursue their current careers. But despite the episode's both important and interesting subject of conversation, there was still something missing that listeners may have been hoping to hear.