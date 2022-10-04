How Tom Brady Really Feels About His Son Following In His Footsteps
Tom Brady plays many roles in his life, and undoubtedly, his illustrious football career has launched him into superstardom. Whether he's playing in an NFL game or coming in and out of retirement, Tom generates plenty of headlines thanks to his football career that just seems to keep going and going and going. But aside from football, Tom makes plenty of other headlines thanks to his personal life.
As fans know, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have found their names in the press plenty of times during their marriage. In 2022, the pair made one headline after another due to rumored marital issues stemming from Tom's decision to come out of retirement and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again. Aside from his marital drama, one of the brighter spots of Tom's personal life is his three kids. The football star shares two children, Vivian and Benjamin, with Bündchen and one son, Jack Brady, with actor Bridget Moynahan.
It's clear that the role of fatherhood is a serious one and he's talked about it on several occasions. "I'm a dad to some amazing children. When I think about being a dad, I think of him because of what my dad meant to me," Tom said on ESPN's "Man In the Arena." "I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me. I use them as my example of how to keep a family together and to care, to support, and how to love." How cute is that?
Is Jack Brady the next Tom Brady?
There's no doubt that Tom Brady is a doting dad, but does he want son Jack Brady to follow in his footsteps? The NFL star spoke about the 15-year-old son on the "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray" podcast, and he didn't hold much back when it came to his son's football career. Tom confessed that he doesn't "give a s**t how well [Jack] does" in football, but it certainly makes him proud to see his son playing the game. "I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play, and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too. So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports," he gushed, adding that he "never imagined" that Jack would play football.
He added it's been "so much fun" to watch. "I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends," Tom gushed. The star also said that Jack is a "grinder" and "a very good athlete," and he's got a great "work ethic" and excellent "hand-eye coordination." So maybe he will take after his pops.
Tom shares photos of his kids on Instagram from time to time, and it definitely seems as though he and Jack have a close relationship. In April, he shared a social media update that captured him playing basketball and football with his eldest son, saying that maybe, just maybe, Jack may beat him next year.