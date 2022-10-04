How Tom Brady Really Feels About His Son Following In His Footsteps

Tom Brady plays many roles in his life, and undoubtedly, his illustrious football career has launched him into superstardom. Whether he's playing in an NFL game or coming in and out of retirement, Tom generates plenty of headlines thanks to his football career that just seems to keep going and going and going. But aside from football, Tom makes plenty of other headlines thanks to his personal life.

As fans know, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have found their names in the press plenty of times during their marriage. In 2022, the pair made one headline after another due to rumored marital issues stemming from Tom's decision to come out of retirement and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again. Aside from his marital drama, one of the brighter spots of Tom's personal life is his three kids. The football star shares two children, Vivian and Benjamin, with Bündchen and one son, Jack Brady, with actor Bridget Moynahan.

It's clear that the role of fatherhood is a serious one and he's talked about it on several occasions. "I'm a dad to some amazing children. When I think about being a dad, I think of him because of what my dad meant to me," Tom said on ESPN's "Man In the Arena." "I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me. I use them as my example of how to keep a family together and to care, to support, and how to love." How cute is that?