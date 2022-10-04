Kourtney Kardashian Gets Blunt About Fading Closeness With Her Sisters
After 20 seasons of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which first premiered in 2007, the Kardashian-Jenner clan left E! in pursuit of Hulu. Their new reality show, entitled "The Kardashians," just launched its second season; however, frequent cable marathons and 24/7 access to Hulu, which currently houses every season of "KUWTK," keeps the family's first reality show in the forefront of everyone's mind.
Looking back, the show's success was predicated on many factors. Kim Kardashian's sex tape with Ray J spawned the initial interest in the family. However, once the Kardashian-Jenners made their way to our screens, it was clear this family was just made for television. And while the entire clan has had their moments to shine over the years, those early seasons centered on the bond between Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian. Specifically, the super close bond between Kourtney and Khloé, who often ganged up on Kim, which likely led to the franchise's first spinoff, "Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami." In recent years, as Kourtney has expressed a desire to film less of her life, tides have shifted, leading Kim and Khloé to become closer. Kourtney and Kim, on the other hand, have come to blows at times, as evidenced by their Season 18 fight and subsequent rifts.
Now, Kourtney is opening up about the reasons that led to her becoming a bit of an outsider amongst her own sisters.
Kourtney says Kim and Khloé are much closer these days
During a recent appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Kourtney Kardashian dished on the strained relationships with the youngest Kardashian sisters, first acknowledging that, these days, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are much closer. "I think that when Khloé was pregnant with True, and then Kim had a surrogate at that time.... I just felt like they really bonded, like they were going through the same things," Kourtney explained. "And that's when I was unhappy with the show, partially because of them two kind of ganging up. It was almost everything that Khloé and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me."
Kourtney also touched on her infamous fight with Kim and her mindset during the scuffle. "The daily stuff to where I had the rage inside to scratch my sister or whatever, in the fight. I probably blacked out," Kourtney shared. "It was a lot. I felt like it was an intense time." And while Kourtney did assert that she and Khloé "were good," she did seem content with the option to enjoy her alone time. "I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in," she said. Given that Kourtney and husband Travis Barker, who she married in May of this year, don't even live in the same home, per E! News, it's clear that she's serious about her solitude.