Kourtney Kardashian Gets Blunt About Fading Closeness With Her Sisters

After 20 seasons of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which first premiered in 2007, the Kardashian-Jenner clan left E! in pursuit of Hulu. Their new reality show, entitled "The Kardashians," just launched its second season; however, frequent cable marathons and 24/7 access to Hulu, which currently houses every season of "KUWTK," keeps the family's first reality show in the forefront of everyone's mind.

Looking back, the show's success was predicated on many factors. Kim Kardashian's sex tape with Ray J spawned the initial interest in the family. However, once the Kardashian-Jenners made their way to our screens, it was clear this family was just made for television. And while the entire clan has had their moments to shine over the years, those early seasons centered on the bond between Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian. Specifically, the super close bond between Kourtney and Khloé, who often ganged up on Kim, which likely led to the franchise's first spinoff, "Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami." In recent years, as Kourtney has expressed a desire to film less of her life, tides have shifted, leading Kim and Khloé to become closer. Kourtney and Kim, on the other hand, have come to blows at times, as evidenced by their Season 18 fight and subsequent rifts.

Now, Kourtney is opening up about the reasons that led to her becoming a bit of an outsider amongst her own sisters.