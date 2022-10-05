Catherine Reportedly Caused A Rift Between King Charles And Prince William

King Charles III's relationship with his kids, William, Prince of Wales and Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been tumultuous at best, but in recent years, it has seemed that he's getting closer to William, his heir apparent. But it may have all been a front, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl's book, "The New Royals."

Before Queen Elizabeth died, insiders told Us Weekly that the father and son had been "working very closely" to concoct a game plan for their new roles as royals. They apparently made the decision of "making and creating a slimmed down monarchy" because, according to them, "less people means less drama." In 2020, another source shared with Vanity Fair that the two bond over how they will both be kings. They're reportedly "on the same wavelength," with Charles taking great pride in whom his son had become. Over the years, they have managed to build a relationship that is "solid and strong," one that is founded "on love, affection, and respect."

Then again, per Nicholl's book, that may not be the case. As it turns out, Charles may have some disdain for William — and it's all because of Catherine, Princess of Wales.