Carrie Underwood Recalls First Meeting With Loretta Lynn In Playful Tribute To The Late Country Star

Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram to pay her respects to Loretta Lynn, and shared an awesome story about the late country star in the process. "The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at the beginning of my career," wrote Underwood. "I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was...in a big sparkly dress...laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done..." The "Before He Cheats" singer also shared that this is her "favorite" story to tell because it "sums up" Lynn's personality. "She was a cantankerous little pistol...friendly and sweet...never afraid to be herself and speak her mind."

Underwood was far from the only star to pay tribute to Lynn on social media. Dolly Parton, a close friend of Lynn, also took to Instagram. "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," Parton wrote. "We've all been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I'm one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace." Meanwhile, George Straight tweeted out his sweet tribute. "We're sure going to miss @LorettaLynn. What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented." Other stars who paid their respects include Sheryl Crow, Jack White and Reba McEntire, per Variety.