Twitter Has Already Nominated The Eligible Bachelor Gisele Bündchen Should Date Next
Over the past few weeks, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship has been under a microscope. The couple has been married for 13 years and shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian (Brady also has a son, Jack Brady, with actor Bridget Moynahan). In January, Brady announced that he would retire from football to spend more time with his family (via ESPN). However, he didn't stick to the plan for very long. By March, the football star took to Twitter to inform fans that his career wasn't over just yet. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now," he wrote.
A few months later, Brady made headlines for missing some commitments with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Todd Bowles told ESPN that Brady stepped away for a "personal issue," but he didn't elaborate further. Once Brady missed time with his team, relationship rumors between him and Bündchen ran rampant. According to Page Six, the supermodel and the quarterback are going through a tough time and all signs point toward divorce. "I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be," a source told the outlet. They cited a blowout fight as the nail in the coffin.
If divorce does happen, fans already have another man in mind for Bündchen.
Fans want Pete Davidson and Gisele Bündchen to date
If things go south between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, Twitter has another suitor in mind for the famous supermodel. Many people have taken to social media to weigh in on who they think Bündchen should link up with next if the divorce rumors come true. The man in question? None other than Pete Davidson. As fans know, Davidson played rebound for Kim Kardashian after the demise of her marriage to Kanye "Ye" West, so it only seems fitting that he could play the role again.
Several people have taken to Twitter to vouch for Bündchen and Davidson going out. "I have no doubt in my mind that Pete Davidson is going to end up with Gisele now," one person tweeted. "I give it 6 days before Gisele is spotted with Pete Davidson," another person wrote with the Page Six article regarding the rumored split attached to the tweet. "Pete Davidson go get Gisele. You deserve it," one more relationship backer wrote.
As of writing, neither Davidson nor Bündchen have commented on the feedback. In fact, Bündchen has remained pretty tight-lipped about the rumored marital issues in general, aside from an interview with Elle, where she talked about Brady's decision to return to football. "Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she said, adding that it was ultimately his decision.