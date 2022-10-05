Twitter Has Already Nominated The Eligible Bachelor Gisele Bündchen Should Date Next

Over the past few weeks, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship has been under a microscope. The couple has been married for 13 years and shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian (Brady also has a son, Jack Brady, with actor Bridget Moynahan). In January, Brady announced that he would retire from football to spend more time with his family (via ESPN). However, he didn't stick to the plan for very long. By March, the football star took to Twitter to inform fans that his career wasn't over just yet. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now," he wrote.

A few months later, Brady made headlines for missing some commitments with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Todd Bowles told ESPN that Brady stepped away for a "personal issue," but he didn't elaborate further. Once Brady missed time with his team, relationship rumors between him and Bündchen ran rampant. According to Page Six, the supermodel and the quarterback are going through a tough time and all signs point toward divorce. "I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be," a source told the outlet. They cited a blowout fight as the nail in the coffin.

If divorce does happen, fans already have another man in mind for Bündchen.