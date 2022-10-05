Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Naomi's Heartbreaking Final Days

Wynonna Judd is opening up about her mother Naomi Judd's her final days, and it's just enough to break your heart. There's no doubt that Wynonna and Naomi have been close over the years, both in their personal and professional lives, making Naomi's death incredibly hard on her daughter. The singer spoke exclusively with People about her mother's mindset in the days leading up to her death. "It was incredibly painful for [my mom] because her favorite place to be was on the road and to be with me and [my sister] Ashley," Wynonna told the outlet, noting that she was on tour with her husband, Cactus Moser, at the time. "She was by herself a lot. And so we were disconnected. One of my regrets is that I was so busy. She often talked about how lonesome it is in that house without us."

Wynonna also talked about how it's tough for her to "wrap" her head around the manner in which her mother died, calling mental illness "baffling and cunning." She also shared how determined her mother was in every aspect of her life, and she was the same in her death. "With the same determination she had to live, she was determined to die," Wynonna shared. How sad.

Wynonna is currently honoring her mother through music, touring around the United States this fall as she and her mother had planned to do.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.