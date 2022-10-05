Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Naomi's Heartbreaking Final Days
This article includes details about suicide.
It's been a long and hard road for Wynonna Judd following the death of her beloved mother, Naomi Judd. On April 30, Wynonna's sister, actor Ashley Judd, shared the heartbreaking news of Naomi's death, and there's no doubt that shook the country music industry to its core. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," she wrote on behalf of the family. Not too long after, Ashley shared further details of her mother's death and confirmed that Naomi died by suicide. Naomi had been open about her struggles with mental health over the years, but everything seemed to come to a head leading up to her death.
A few weeks before Naomi died, she and Wynonna attended the CMT Awards together. Wynonna shared a few images from the event, where they both looked to be happy. On Mother's Day, Wynonna shared a throwback photo with Naomi with a simple yet heartbreaking caption that read, "I miss her." Shortly after, she shared a post regarding The Judds tour that she was supposed to go on in the fall with her mother, informing fans that the show would go on — just in a different capacity. "It may look a little different now, but we WILL continue to honor," she wrote alongside a photo that included the tour dates.
Now, she's speaking out about her mother's final days.
Wynonna Judd gets candid on Naomi Judd's final dark days
Wynonna Judd is opening up about her mother Naomi Judd's her final days, and it's just enough to break your heart. There's no doubt that Wynonna and Naomi have been close over the years, both in their personal and professional lives, making Naomi's death incredibly hard on her daughter. The singer spoke exclusively with People about her mother's mindset in the days leading up to her death. "It was incredibly painful for [my mom] because her favorite place to be was on the road and to be with me and [my sister] Ashley," Wynonna told the outlet, noting that she was on tour with her husband, Cactus Moser, at the time. "She was by herself a lot. And so we were disconnected. One of my regrets is that I was so busy. She often talked about how lonesome it is in that house without us."
Wynonna also talked about how it's tough for her to "wrap" her head around the manner in which her mother died, calling mental illness "baffling and cunning." She also shared how determined her mother was in every aspect of her life, and she was the same in her death. "With the same determination she had to live, she was determined to die," Wynonna shared. How sad.
Wynonna is currently honoring her mother through music, touring around the United States this fall as she and her mother had planned to do.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).