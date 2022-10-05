Teresa Giudice Puts Ramona Singer On Blast Over Wedding Drama

Aside from death and taxes, one thing guaranteed in life is that Teresa Giudice consistently delivers the drama. Wherever "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star roams, theatrical histrionics are guaranteed to follow. However, Giudice doesn't save her table flipping, catfighting, and feuding for her Garden State costars; she also wages war on her franchise frenemies.

The latest target of Giudice's ire is Ramona Singer, although, in fairness, she's not alone on that front. Screen Rant reports fans are baying for Singer's blood and calling for her to be axed from "The Real Housewives of New York City." However, Giudice doesn't take offense at Singer's acerbic and controversial personality. She's furious at the reality star for spilling the tea on her much-heralded wedding day. Per E! News, Singer scored an invite to Giudice's over-the-top nuptials and promptly posted it on her Instagram, revealing "the ceremony date, venue, wedding website, and passcode." Oops.

Giudice didn't hold back on Singer for the wedding invite leak. She let loose during an appearance at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia (via Page Six). Giudice said her immediate reaction was, "are you f****ing kidding me?" Then she flew into attack mode, demanding Singer remove the post immediately. Giudice complained she had to splash out more cash to pay for extra security guards to keep away her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas' "crazy f***ing exes." And it's not over yet as Giudice has put Singer on blast over wedding drama once again.