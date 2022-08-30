Teresa Giudice Doesn't Hold Back On Ramona Singer For Wedding Invite Leak

Teresa Giudice and Ramona Singer may star in different franchises of "The Real Housewives," but that doesn't mean that they never find themselves involved in drama with one another. When you're a famous reality television star, there will likely be a lot of famous faces at your wedding, and in Giudice's case, one of the more prominent names in reality television she invited was Singer.

At the end of May, the outspoken "Real Housewives of New York" star received an invite to Giudice's big day, and she was so excited about it that she shared the invitation on her Instagram stories, only later realizing her error. According to the Daily Mail, Singer spoke about the snafu with Jeff Lewis on his Sirius XM Show, explaining that she just wanted to show off the invitation because it was so beautiful without thinking that it might not be the best idea. "Oh, oh, I did a major faux pas," she said on-air. "It wasn't intentional. I'm sorry. I just got so excited. I forgot. You're a celebrity. People are gonna wanna know. I didn't know what I was showing."

While Singer was slammed online by some of her fellow Housewives, her former castmate, Dorinda Medley, gave her the benefit of the doubt. "Here's the thing," she told E! News. "I just think Ramona gets so excited, and she only thinks about the moment and not the consequences." Medley explained that she saw the video and "could just see the disaster happening" since it included the password.

So how does the bride herself feel?