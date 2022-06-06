Teresa Giudice Finally Speaks Out About Ramona Singer Leaking Her Wedding Invitation
The "Real Housewives" universe was seemingly ready to implode last week when "The Real Housewives on New York City" star Ramona Singer accidentally revealed the date and location of Teresa Giudice's upcoming wedding. Given Giudice's popularity and the length of her "Real Housewives of New Jersey" tenure, it's set to be the biggest Bravo event since "Ultimate Girls Trip," Bravocon, or even Andy Cohen's baby shower. However, the Singer Stinger threw a wrench in everything by posting a video of the invitation on her Instagram Story, zooming in on the private info for the world to see.
It isn't the first time a Real Housewife has made a social media blunder. Kathy Hilton of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is known for seemingly mistaking public comment boxes as DMs, and Singer herself previously posted a screenshot of her bank statement. Her latest move tracks perfectly with her behavior on "RHONY," where rarely an episode goes by without her accidentally (and sometimes purposely) offending either her co-stars or the viewers.
Since the leak, fans have had many questions about what Giudice and fiance Luis Ruelas plan to do about it. Are they changing the date? Disinviting their Bravo co-workers? And most importantly, are they mad at Singer? At the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet, they made their first public appearance since Singer's stationery snafu — and they finally answered everything.
Teresa Giudice called Ramona Singer to take down the post
During their appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas broke their silence to address Ramona Singer's mistake. Interviewed by ET, Giudice revealed that she called Singer asking her to take it down — and Singer didn't even realize what she did. Giudice mimicked Singer's explanation for posting the private wedding details, saying, "'It was the most beautifulest invitation I've ever gotten, and I get a lot of invitations."' Yup, sounds like Ramona!
Even though Giudice and Ruelas called it an "honest mistake," they admitted that it caused unnecessary stress and they still might change the date. "Now I'm gonna have to have extra security," Giudice said. When ET asked if Singer was still invited, Ruelas said "Yes" without hesitation, while Giudice paused before agreeing. Giudice's sister-in-law and fellow "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga also responded to the invitation fiasco at the awards, telling Rachel Lindsay of Extra, "I could not even believe it. And the way she was talking so freely about it and then just shows it to the camera ... who does that?" Anyone familiar with Singer knows she's exactly who would do that.
Overall, it seems Giudice has gotten over it quickly, or is putting on a good face at the very least. Surprisingly, she's been able to suppress her famous temper around Housewives from other cities, mostly feuding with those from her home state of New Jersey. Hopefully no tables are thrown at the reception!