Teresa Giudice Finally Speaks Out About Ramona Singer Leaking Her Wedding Invitation

During their appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas broke their silence to address Ramona Singer's mistake. Interviewed by ET, Giudice revealed that she called Singer asking her to take it down — and Singer didn't even realize what she did. Giudice mimicked Singer's explanation for posting the private wedding details, saying, "'It was the most beautifulest invitation I've ever gotten, and I get a lot of invitations."' Yup, sounds like Ramona!

Even though Giudice and Ruelas called it an "honest mistake," they admitted that it caused unnecessary stress and they still might change the date. "Now I'm gonna have to have extra security," Giudice said. When ET asked if Singer was still invited, Ruelas said "Yes" without hesitation, while Giudice paused before agreeing. Giudice's sister-in-law and fellow "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga also responded to the invitation fiasco at the awards, telling Rachel Lindsay of Extra, "I could not even believe it. And the way she was talking so freely about it and then just shows it to the camera ... who does that?" Anyone familiar with Singer knows she's exactly who would do that.

Overall, it seems Giudice has gotten over it quickly, or is putting on a good face at the very least. Surprisingly, she's been able to suppress her famous temper around Housewives from other cities, mostly feuding with those from her home state of New Jersey. Hopefully no tables are thrown at the reception!