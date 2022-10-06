Meghan King Makes Eyebrow-Raising Claims About Ex Jim Edmond's Wedding

Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor married in September at Lake Como, Italy, per People. "This was truly a dream wedding in a beautiful location surrounded by some of the most important people in our lives," O'Connor said. However, as reported by Page Six, Meghan King's now claiming that her kids were not invited to the wedding.

The former housewife shared on her podcast, "Intimate Knowledge," that her children don't have passports but Edmonds never asked her to get them one, hinting that her ex-husband had no intention of inviting his kids. King also shared that there was a nanny present at the wedding, while none of Edmonds' children were present. "There was [sic] no kids to nanny at the wedding!" she laughed.

Edmonds' rep fired back and told People, "Meghan continues to keep herself in the public eye by disparaging Jim, and then complains to anyone who will listen that coparenting is difficult. Meghan needs to focus on getting the help she needs to lead a productive and meaningful life." Previously, King also shaded Edmonds, telling E! News, "They got married on my birthday. It was the greatest gift anyone could have given me. Tie that man and take him away." Hopefully, Edmonds marriage to O'Connor will fare much better than his previous unions.