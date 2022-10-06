Meghan King Makes Eyebrow-Raising Claims About Ex Jim Edmond's Wedding
Meghan King's controversial marriage to Jim Edmonds was highly publicized since she joined "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in Season 10. King had been open about wanting to have children with Edmonds, who is a father to four children from two previous marriages, per Us Weekly. King underwent IVF to get pregnant with her first baby Aspen, whom she had in 2016. King and Edmonds went on to have twins Hayes and Hart in 2018.
The couple split in 2019 amid rumors that Edmonds was cheating on King with their nanny, per People. Edmonds adamantly denied the affair, while King seemed to support the cheating rumors. Prior to the rumors, King had to deal with a sexting scandal that Edmonds was engaged in while they were still together. Suffice it to say, their divorce was not amicable and King had called Edmonds' treatment of her during their marriage "embarrassing," per Page Six. Now that Edmonds has remarried, King has more to say about her ex-husband.
Jim Edmonds' kids weren't present at his wedding
Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor married in September at Lake Como, Italy, per People. "This was truly a dream wedding in a beautiful location surrounded by some of the most important people in our lives," O'Connor said. However, as reported by Page Six, Meghan King's now claiming that her kids were not invited to the wedding.
The former housewife shared on her podcast, "Intimate Knowledge," that her children don't have passports but Edmonds never asked her to get them one, hinting that her ex-husband had no intention of inviting his kids. King also shared that there was a nanny present at the wedding, while none of Edmonds' children were present. "There was [sic] no kids to nanny at the wedding!" she laughed.
Edmonds' rep fired back and told People, "Meghan continues to keep herself in the public eye by disparaging Jim, and then complains to anyone who will listen that coparenting is difficult. Meghan needs to focus on getting the help she needs to lead a productive and meaningful life." Previously, King also shaded Edmonds, telling E! News, "They got married on my birthday. It was the greatest gift anyone could have given me. Tie that man and take him away." Hopefully, Edmonds marriage to O'Connor will fare much better than his previous unions.