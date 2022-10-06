Nicki Swift Asks: Which Hollywood Bromance Is Your Favorite?

Whether the celebrities go way back or become best friends by working together, Hollywood bromances have the ability to warm hearts. For example, Marvel actors Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal couldn't stop gushing about each other while they were filming and promoting "Spider-Man: Far From Home," even going as far as calling their friendship a "straight-up romance," per Access.

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie are another bromance that happened to form in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel actors weren't close at first, though, per Men's Health. But once they were paired together in press interviews for "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," they formed an amazing friendship. Mackie has a way of getting a shy and reserved Stan out of his shell, and their bond even helped create "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Sometimes actors who play brothers in a movie will show that brotherly love off-screen as well. Although Chris Hemsworth has two biological brothers, his bond with Tom Hiddleston — who plays Hemsworth's adoptive brother Loki in the "Thor" movies — is something that fans always love to see. "From the beginning we were lucky," the Australian actor said in a press interview, per Metro, about his friendship with Hiddleston. "We just had a chemistry and the same kind of enthusiasm." So, with all of the great bromances in Hollywood, which ones are at the top of the list for Nicki Swift readers?