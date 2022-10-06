Nicki Swift Asks: Which Hollywood Bromance Is Your Favorite?
Whether the celebrities go way back or become best friends by working together, Hollywood bromances have the ability to warm hearts. For example, Marvel actors Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal couldn't stop gushing about each other while they were filming and promoting "Spider-Man: Far From Home," even going as far as calling their friendship a "straight-up romance," per Access.
Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie are another bromance that happened to form in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel actors weren't close at first, though, per Men's Health. But once they were paired together in press interviews for "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," they formed an amazing friendship. Mackie has a way of getting a shy and reserved Stan out of his shell, and their bond even helped create "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."
Sometimes actors who play brothers in a movie will show that brotherly love off-screen as well. Although Chris Hemsworth has two biological brothers, his bond with Tom Hiddleston — who plays Hemsworth's adoptive brother Loki in the "Thor" movies — is something that fans always love to see. "From the beginning we were lucky," the Australian actor said in a press interview, per Metro, about his friendship with Hiddleston. "We just had a chemistry and the same kind of enthusiasm." So, with all of the great bromances in Hollywood, which ones are at the top of the list for Nicki Swift readers?
Fans love Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's feud
After asking 556 Nicki Swift readers who their favorite Hollywood bromance is, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are at the top with 27.52% of the votes. Meeting on the set of 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," the two have been fake-feuding with each other. Jackman mentioned to The Daily Beast in 2020 that his co-star started teasing him about his friendship with Scarlett Johansson, and that's how the "beef" became a thing.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are in second place with 26.26% of the votes. These two actors were childhood friends and that bond continued to grow throughout the years. "I've known him for 35 years, and we grew up together," the "Jason Bourne" actor told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. He credited their love for acting and filmmaking for forming the bromance.
Lastly, Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon's bromance take third place in our survey with 21.40% of the votes. The two met about 20 years ago and they reflected on their friendship during a 2020 episode of the "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The talk show host mentioned that they were both nervous about going out onstage at the VMAs where Fallon was hosting and Timberlake was performing. Since then, the two have formed a great bond and often flex their bromance by playing friendship games on the late night talk show.