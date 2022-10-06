Kanye West Is On The Cusp Of Potentially Losing Another Major Partnership

Kanye "Ye" West continues to be at the center of controversy. He's never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, but his recent opinions might mean the end of a huge business partnership.

The designer recently attended Paris Fashion Week, hosting a surprise Yeezy show to showcase his new collection. The show came after West filed to trademark the name "YZYSPLY", pronounced as "Yeezy Supply – a small move in a larger goal to apparently expand his business. However, it was West's own fashion choice that put him back in hot water. West was seen wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt during the show, which immediately caused an uproar online. The rapper-turned-designer even went as far as to call the Black Lives Matter movement a "scam," according to Page Six.

With the new backlash online behind West's statements, it appears that a longtime business partner of the rapper may have finally had enough.