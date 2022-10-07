RHOP's Mia Thorton Says She's Facing Painful Betrayal From An Unexpected Source

Mia Thorton definitely came out swinging when she joined "The Real Housewives of Potomac" during Season 6. Thorton, along with Askale Davis, joined the cast as "friends" of current full-time housewives, Giselle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard-Basset and Wendy Osefo. However, after a season of throwing salad (at Dillard Basset), proudly touting her past as a stripper, and flaunting her wealth acquired, in part, as a "multi-clinic franchise owner," per Bravo, Thorton was (obviously) promoted to full-time status, while Davis was not, per Urban Belle Magazine.

Over the summer, Thorton took to her Instagram to inform fans she'd experienced a cancer scare after a doctor found lumps under her arm. "Mia I'm so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today for further evaluation," said Thorton's doctor during a call. At the time, Thorton stressed she hadn't yet been diagnosed. And thankfully, the business woman didn't actually have cancer, but would have to have surgery to have the lumps removed, according to The Jasmine Brand. Now that Season 7 of the "Real Housewives of Potomac" is just days away from premiering, Thorton has shared another bombshell update about her life.