RHOP's Mia Thorton Says She's Facing Painful Betrayal From An Unexpected Source
Mia Thorton definitely came out swinging when she joined "The Real Housewives of Potomac" during Season 6. Thorton, along with Askale Davis, joined the cast as "friends" of current full-time housewives, Giselle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard-Basset and Wendy Osefo. However, after a season of throwing salad (at Dillard Basset), proudly touting her past as a stripper, and flaunting her wealth acquired, in part, as a "multi-clinic franchise owner," per Bravo, Thorton was (obviously) promoted to full-time status, while Davis was not, per Urban Belle Magazine.
Over the summer, Thorton took to her Instagram to inform fans she'd experienced a cancer scare after a doctor found lumps under her arm. "Mia I'm so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today for further evaluation," said Thorton's doctor during a call. At the time, Thorton stressed she hadn't yet been diagnosed. And thankfully, the business woman didn't actually have cancer, but would have to have surgery to have the lumps removed, according to The Jasmine Brand. Now that Season 7 of the "Real Housewives of Potomac" is just days away from premiering, Thorton has shared another bombshell update about her life.
Mia Thorton's family has allegedly locked her husband out of their business bank account
Mia Thorton is pretty stressed out right now. And while her health appears to be in good standing, her finances are a whole other story. Before becoming a "marketing executive" for The Joint Chiropractic," per Bravo, Thorton's husband Gordon Thorton owned a string of Massage Envys, according to their website. After Thorton joined "RHOP," she often had to defend her business acumen to her cast mates, who often accredited her success to her husband. However, it appears Thorton should've been saving her energy for her family.
Thorton took to Instagram on Thursday claiming that Gordon's brothers, who worked within the business, had locked him out of the business accounts. "Please pray for our family," wrote Mia. "Gordon's brothers who he trusted to support and carry on the family legacy has recently revoked his access to the company bank account while we were out of the country. I've since learned that my salary will no longer continue past this next payroll cycle due to my unwavering loyalty to Gordon." Thorton also expressed her heartbreak at the fact that someone had "manipulated the organizational structure and robbed us of everything we own." During a previous episode of "Real Housewives of Potomac," Thorton claimed that she made $450,000 a year, it's no surprise that this alleged family drama feels like a devastating blow.