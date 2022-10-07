Sharon Osbourne Takes Bold Side In Kanye West's Latest Controversy
Sharon Osbourne is very outspoken, but then we're sure you already know that from the whole debacle that saw her fired from "The Talk" back in 2021. Well, now she's gone and proven that once again with some pretty controversial remarks regarding none other than Kanye "Ye" West.
For a little backstory on this one, you need to know that West hit out at Black Lives Matter on his Instagram Story on October 4 after controversially wearing a shirt with the words "White Lives Matter" written on it during a fashion show (in which some models also wore the same top) shortly before that. In his story, he wrote, per Page Six, "Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam now it's over you're welcome." Of course, West's message was highly offensive to many, including Jaden Smith who chose to walk out of West's fashion show after seeing the controversial outfit choices. He later tweeted, "I Don't Care Who's It Is If I Don't Feel The Message I'm Out." Plenty of others also condemned West, including Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of the Ahmaud Arbery.
But amid all the backlash, it seems like Osbourne is standing pretty firmly and proudly in West's corner.
Sharon Osbourne wants her donation to Black Lives Matter back
Sharon Osbourne got controversial while sharing her opinion with a TMZ photographer who asked her about all the controversy surrounding Kanye "Ye" West. Osbourne claimed that she'd donated $900,000 to the Black Lives Matter charity, stating, "I'd like my money back, please." She then admitted she won't be jumping on the bandwagon when it comes to calling out West for his "White Lives Matter" stance, noting, "I don't understand why white lives don't matter. I don't understand it. It's not my culture. Everybody matters, don't they?" The reality star even went as far as to urge anyone who doesn't like West's message to ignore him, adding, "Leave the guy alone. Let him do what he does, and if you don't like him, do that. Leave him alone."
Black Lives Matter previously condemned West in a statement issued to TMZ which also called out Candice Owens for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. The political movement hit back, "While some may see Kanye and Candace [Owen]'s stunt as a distraction, we recognize that it harms thousands of families fighting for justice for their loved ones killed by state-sanctioned violence."
As for Osbourne, her remarks came shortly after she slammed people who consider themselves woke during an interview with New York Post. "They have a new word everyday, and a new campaign everyday, and if anyone goes against it ... what? We're the devil? They certainly act like we are," she said.