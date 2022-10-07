Sharon Osbourne Takes Bold Side In Kanye West's Latest Controversy

Sharon Osbourne is very outspoken, but then we're sure you already know that from the whole debacle that saw her fired from "The Talk" back in 2021. Well, now she's gone and proven that once again with some pretty controversial remarks regarding none other than Kanye "Ye" West.

For a little backstory on this one, you need to know that West hit out at Black Lives Matter on his Instagram Story on October 4 after controversially wearing a shirt with the words "White Lives Matter" written on it during a fashion show (in which some models also wore the same top) shortly before that. In his story, he wrote, per Page Six, "Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam now it's over you're welcome." Of course, West's message was highly offensive to many, including Jaden Smith who chose to walk out of West's fashion show after seeing the controversial outfit choices. He later tweeted, "I Don't Care Who's It Is If I Don't Feel The Message I'm Out." Plenty of others also condemned West, including Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of the Ahmaud Arbery.

But amid all the backlash, it seems like Osbourne is standing pretty firmly and proudly in West's corner.