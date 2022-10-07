Dua Lipa Seemingly Shuts Down Trevor Noah Dating Speculation

Dua Lipa had fans "levitating" after she was spotted on an intimate dinner date with comedian Trevor Noah in September. An eyewitness told ET that the pair appeared to be "in their own little world" during the outing. "[Noah and Lipa] sat next to each other. They seemed very into each other, leaning in over the table, sharing food, and enjoying their conversation. Not surprisingly, he had her laughing a few times too," the source added.

Not only is the match a surprising one, but it's the first time Lipa has been seen in a romantic capacity with anyone since splitting from Anwar Hadid in 2021. In May, Lipa told Vogue, "The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone." To prove she meant it, the Grammy winner even took herself out on a date to New York's Cosme. She was also said to be "laser focused on work" and "preparing nonstop for her tour and working on her next album," a source told Page Six. As for Noah, he weathered a breakup of his own with "Friday Night Lights" actor Minka Kelly in May. A separate source told People that since then, "The Daily Show" host has been "too focused on work" for a relationship.

Naturally, everyone wanted to know whether Lipa and Noah were shelving their respective work-centric philosophies in favor of a relationship. And was their kiss outside the restaurant just "One Kiss," or could it be the start of something more?