Beyonce Doesn't Mince Words In Response To Shady Music Sampling Accusations
Beyoncé is not holding back. On July 29, the music icon released her highly anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance. The record, which features the hit singles "Break My Soul," "Cuff It," and "Cozy," became an instant hit upon release –– with many fans praising the project for its homage to 90s house music and the LGBTQ+ ballroom scene. "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," Beyoncé said in a statement on her website. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving."
Prior to Renaissance's release, Beyoncé dropped the list of samples and writing credits that were featured on the 16-track album – which included one from Right Said Fred's hit song "I'm Too Sexy." Shortly after the information made headlines, the U.K.-based duo appeared to support the sample in various social media posts. "It's nice to get a writing credit on the new Beyoncé album," they said on Twitter. Right Said Fred echoed similar sentiments in an additional Instagram post, writing, "Writing credits with Taylor Swift, Drake, and now Beyoncé, not bad for 2 blokes that haven't been play-listed in the UK for over 25 years." However, now it looks like the dance-pop duo have changed their tune.
Beyoncé calls out Right Said Fred for their 'disparaging' claims
For the last two months, music enthusiasts have been enthralled with Beyoncé's critically acclaimed seventh studio album Renaissance. However, the record has been hit with controversy after Fred and Richard Fairbrass of Right Said Fred claimed that their song "I'm Too Sexy" was sampled on Bey's track "Alien Superstar" without their permission. "Normally the artist approaches us, but Beyoncé didn't because she is such an arrogant person she just had probably thought 'come and get me', so we heard about it after the fact when you did," they told The U.K. Sun. "But everyone else, Drake and Taylor Swift, they came to us."
In response to Right Said Fred's interview, Beyoncé released a statement shutting down the U.K. duo's "erroneous and incredibly disparaging" claims, per Billboard. "Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album," the 28-time Grammy-winning artist said in a statement to the outlet. "For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilized." The "Sweet Dreams" singer also revealed that she asked the song's publishers for permission on May 11, which was approved on June 15. "They were paid for the usage in August 2022. Furthermore, the copyright percentage of the Right Said Fred writers with respect to the use of 'I'm Too Sexy" is a substantial portion of the composition," she added. "This accusation is false."