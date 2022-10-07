Beyonce Doesn't Mince Words In Response To Shady Music Sampling Accusations

For the last two months, music enthusiasts have been enthralled with Beyoncé's critically acclaimed seventh studio album Renaissance. However, the record has been hit with controversy after Fred and Richard Fairbrass of Right Said Fred claimed that their song "I'm Too Sexy" was sampled on Bey's track "Alien Superstar" without their permission. "Normally the artist approaches us, but Beyoncé didn't because she is such an arrogant person she just had probably thought 'come and get me', so we heard about it after the fact when you did," they told The U.K. Sun. "But everyone else, Drake and Taylor Swift, they came to us."

In response to Right Said Fred's interview, Beyoncé released a statement shutting down the U.K. duo's "erroneous and incredibly disparaging" claims, per Billboard. "Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album," the 28-time Grammy-winning artist said in a statement to the outlet. "For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilized." The "Sweet Dreams" singer also revealed that she asked the song's publishers for permission on May 11, which was approved on June 15. "They were paid for the usage in August 2022. Furthermore, the copyright percentage of the Right Said Fred writers with respect to the use of 'I'm Too Sexy" is a substantial portion of the composition," she added. "This accusation is false."