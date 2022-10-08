Sharna Burgess Had Brian Austin Green By Her Side For Pivotal Life Moment

Sharna Burgess recently celebrated a huge personal milestone with the help of her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green. Over the last few years, pop culture enthusiasts have followed the romantic relationship between the "Dancing With the Stars" professional dancer and "90210" actor. Back in December 2020, the two lovebirds first made headlines when they were spotted vacationing in Hawaii (via Us Weekly). "First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime," Burgess wrote on Instagram. The sweet moment was the first time Green was spotted with another woman after his very public divorce from Megan Fox in May 2020, according to People.

In the years following their public debut, the Australian dancer and "Desperate Housewives" star have remained open about their happiness and landmark moments as a couple. "I'm excited for this time in life... and I'm excited that she's in my life. I think she's amazing. My kids love her. It's a win-win right now," he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. In February, the two took their relationship to the next level when they announced they were expectingwith their first child, which was initially confirmed by E! News. Now, it looks like the two are celebrating another milestone in their relationship with Burgess' latest accomplishment.