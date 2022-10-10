Janet And Paris Jackson's Relationship Appears To Finally Take A Turn For The Better

Auntie knows best! At least it certainly seems that way for Janet Jackson and her niece, Paris Jackson. Sadly, these family members haven't had the smoothest relationship over the years, with one of their most notorious moments coming in 2012 when CCTV footage from Janet's driveway leaked. The video appeared to show Janet attempting to snatch a cell phone away from someone thought to be Paris, and TMZ (via NME) claimed at the time that Janet's brothers, Randy Jackson and Jermaine Jackson, allegedly wanted to get Paris and her brothers, Blanket Jackson and Prince Jackson, into an awaiting vehicle. The outlet even claimed Janet had supposedly called her niece "a spoiled little b***h," though TMZ later retracted that initial story, clarifying, "Janet did not slap or otherwise touch Paris, nor did she verbally abuse her."

Whatever really did go down though, it's been widely reported these two had a long spell when they weren't exactly close. In 2018, E! News claimed Paris didn't speak to her aunt that much, which may have been partly because she lived in London, though it seemed like their relationship was slowly mending. Paris admitted to having worked through a rough patch on Twitter, writing that July, "janet and i haven't argued in over 6 years, stop with these stupid rumors. i have nothing but love for my family and they all know it. F**k off."

And now it seems like that love is on display.