Kelly Rizzo Opens Up About What Life Is Really Like Without Bob Saget

Fans were both stunned and saddened after learning that late comedian and actor Bog Saget had been found dead in his hotel room after suffering head trauma. Still, no one was probably more distraught than Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," Rizzo began in a somber statement obtained by People one day after the news broke. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers," she said. "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

But now it appears that time has come. Here's what Rizzo just said about what life is really like since Saget's tragic and untimely death.