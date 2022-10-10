Michael J. Fox Remembers His Late Mother's Warning About Back To The Future

As it turns out, although it was the "Back to the Future" trilogy which launched a young Michael J. Fox to international fame, his mother, Phyllis, actually warned him about taking on such a heavy role.

After revealing that his mother died two weeks prior to his New York Comic-Con appearance, Fox remembered her with some fascinating anecdotes, per People. He recalled telling his mother that he was asked to do "this Steven Spielberg movie," though he would have to film at night and balance it with production of NBC's "Family Ties," which shot during the day. His mother responded by saying, "You'll be too tired." While he defended himself by saying, "I live for this kind of tired. It'll be okay," he added that, in retrospect, "She loved the movie, [but she was right], I got tired."

During her lifetime, Phyllis and Fox were evidently quite close. Despite his longtime battle with Parkinson's disease, Fox once hopped on a plane and flew to Belfast, in Northern Ireland (where Phyllis' mother was from), in 2009, to surprise her for her 80th birthday. He wrote of the experience in his book "No Time Like the Future" that, "Mom's reaction, upon realizing that the gents bearing her room service tray were her two sons, was a mixture of shock and delight."