Michael J. Fox Remembers His Late Mother's Warning About Back To The Future
Canadian-American actor Michael J. Fox may have been in the industry since the late '70s, but there's certainly one role of his which stands above all else throughout his career: that of Marty McFly in the "Back to the Future" trilogy, from 1985 to 1990. Of course, as any fan of the legendary film series will remember, Fox's Marty McFly made several journeys both to the future and the past, alongside Christopher Lloyd's "Doc" Brown, sending both the characters and the actors portraying them into worldwide recognition.
However, the famous actor — who announced his retirement in 2020 — recently suffered a personal loss: his mother, Phyllis, died at the age of 92 on September 24. However, while remembering his mother, who also worked as an actor for a time during the family's time in Canada, Fox also recalled an admittedly accurate warning she gave him back in the '80s about his most famous film role.
Phyllis Fox told Michael J. Fox he'd get too tired doing Back to the Future
As it turns out, although it was the "Back to the Future" trilogy which launched a young Michael J. Fox to international fame, his mother, Phyllis, actually warned him about taking on such a heavy role.
After revealing that his mother died two weeks prior to his New York Comic-Con appearance, Fox remembered her with some fascinating anecdotes, per People. He recalled telling his mother that he was asked to do "this Steven Spielberg movie," though he would have to film at night and balance it with production of NBC's "Family Ties," which shot during the day. His mother responded by saying, "You'll be too tired." While he defended himself by saying, "I live for this kind of tired. It'll be okay," he added that, in retrospect, "She loved the movie, [but she was right], I got tired."
During her lifetime, Phyllis and Fox were evidently quite close. Despite his longtime battle with Parkinson's disease, Fox once hopped on a plane and flew to Belfast, in Northern Ireland (where Phyllis' mother was from), in 2009, to surprise her for her 80th birthday. He wrote of the experience in his book "No Time Like the Future" that, "Mom's reaction, upon realizing that the gents bearing her room service tray were her two sons, was a mixture of shock and delight."