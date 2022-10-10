Tom Brady Doesn't Seem Glum On Social Media Amid Gisele Bundchen Split Rumors
According to some accounts, Tom Brady isn't taking the possibility that he may end up in divorce court with Gisele Bündchen well at all. An insider told People that Bündchen is the one pushing to dissolve their 13-year marriage, forcing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to play a position he's not accustomed to: defense. "It's pretty obvious that he's hurting," the source dished. "He feels very hurt by her."
Another insider told ET that Bündchen felt like Brady was more focused on football than his family, which has been a major point of contention between the pair. The supermodel was reportedly upset about Brady's retirement reversal, but People's source said that it was not their only marital issue.
Bündchen seemingly tried to use social media to put on a show of solidarity for her husband's fans on September 11. "Let's go @TomBrady! Let's go Bucs!" she tweeted on game day. However, a source told CNN that the couple was no longer living under the same roof a few days later, and Bündchen has been noticeably absent from the Buccaneers' home games, per People. Now, Brady has used social media to shape the narrative of how he's handling all of this purported turmoil, and he put a family member front and center in his mini-update.
Tom Brady takes it easy with his son Jack
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on October 9, Tom Brady celebrated the 21-15 victory by spending some quality time with his oldest son, Jack. On his Instagram story, Brady shared a photo of himself and the 15-year-old — whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan — fishing at sunset. "Great win and a perfect night," he captioned the shot.
In August, Brady spent part of his unexpected hiatus from pre-season training with the Bucs helping Jack celebrate his birthday in The Hamptons, the Daily Mail reported. He'd previously been vacationing with Gisele Bündchen in The Bahamas, and the couple's two children, Benjamin and Vivian, were also spotted in The Hamptons for Jack's birthday celebrations. Bündchen was not seen with the rest of the family during that trip.
In an interview with Elle, Bündchen confessed to having some issues with her husband's career. "Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said. However, her unease hasn't prevented her husband from encouraging Jack to follow in his footsteps. On "Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," Brady was one proud papa while speaking about Jack's prowess as a high school quarterback. "He's got a great work ethic. He's just a great kid," Brady said. "It's really great as a parent to see your kids joyful."