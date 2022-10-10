Tom Brady Doesn't Seem Glum On Social Media Amid Gisele Bundchen Split Rumors

According to some accounts, Tom Brady isn't taking the possibility that he may end up in divorce court with Gisele Bündchen well at all. An insider told People that Bündchen is the one pushing to dissolve their 13-year marriage, forcing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to play a position he's not accustomed to: defense. "It's pretty obvious that he's hurting," the source dished. "He feels very hurt by her."

Another insider told ET that Bündchen felt like Brady was more focused on football than his family, which has been a major point of contention between the pair. The supermodel was reportedly upset about Brady's retirement reversal, but People's source said that it was not their only marital issue.

Bündchen seemingly tried to use social media to put on a show of solidarity for her husband's fans on September 11. "Let's go @TomBrady! Let's go Bucs!" she tweeted on game day. However, a source told CNN that the couple was no longer living under the same roof a few days later, and Bündchen has been noticeably absent from the Buccaneers' home games, per People. Now, Brady has used social media to shape the narrative of how he's handling all of this purported turmoil, and he put a family member front and center in his mini-update.