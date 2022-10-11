Cynthia Nixon Gives Insight Into How Sarah Jessica Parker Is Doing After Stepfather's Death

Sarah Jessica Parker suffered a tragic loss in late September when her stepdad, Paul Giffin Forste, died — and now her "Sex and the City" turned "And Just Like That..." co-star Cynthia Nixon is giving an update on how she's really been doing.

Parker announced Forste's death on Instagram on September 30, sharing an old black and white photo of him alongside the caption, "Godspeed. RIP Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years." She then appeared to follow up with a second Instagram post shared on October 1, sharing a short video of a lit candle. Plenty of her famous friends sent their love in the comments section of both posts, with Amy Sedaris writing, "So beautiful . Thinking of you Always and I know you know I am," while Ali Wentworth commented, "Sending love....." Comedian and "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson also sent his well-wishes, commenting four red heart emoji.

The uploads came after Parker was noticeably absent from the New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on September 28, with Page Six claiming the star was dealing with what a source described as a "sudden, devastating family situation."