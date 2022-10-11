Cynthia Nixon Gives Insight Into How Sarah Jessica Parker Is Doing After Stepfather's Death
Sarah Jessica Parker suffered a tragic loss in late September when her stepdad, Paul Giffin Forste, died — and now her "Sex and the City" turned "And Just Like That..." co-star Cynthia Nixon is giving an update on how she's really been doing.
Parker announced Forste's death on Instagram on September 30, sharing an old black and white photo of him alongside the caption, "Godspeed. RIP Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years." She then appeared to follow up with a second Instagram post shared on October 1, sharing a short video of a lit candle. Plenty of her famous friends sent their love in the comments section of both posts, with Amy Sedaris writing, "So beautiful . Thinking of you Always and I know you know I am," while Ali Wentworth commented, "Sending love....." Comedian and "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson also sent his well-wishes, commenting four red heart emoji.
The uploads came after Parker was noticeably absent from the New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on September 28, with Page Six claiming the star was dealing with what a source described as a "sudden, devastating family situation."
Sarah Jessica Parker's 'tough' time
Cynthia Nixon spoke out about Sarah Jessica Parker's difficult situation on October 10, sharing that it's, understandably, been a difficult time for her co-star and her family. "I think it's really, really tough, you know? It's not just tough for her own loss but certainly for her mom [Barbra Forste]," Nixon told Page Six.
Forste's cause of death has not been publicly confirmed, though his family previous told Page Six in a statement that he passed away from what they described as "an unexpected and rapid illness." They also confirmed Parker missed out on the fashion event to be by her stepdad's side, sharing, "In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbra of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker."
Parker has been vocal about her longtime bond with her stepdad over the years, opening up about how well she dealt with her parents' divorce which happened when she was only two. "I'm sort of mystified by how little trauma I feel about it," she told NPR in 2019, admitting she doesn't think their split affected her own relationships at all. "That might be because my mother remarried fairly quickly, and my father had a relationship fairly soon after that. And a majority of my life these were two separate people."