How Jamie Lee Curtis Supported Kyle Richards Amid Her RHOBH Drama

Since starring together in the 1978 hit film "Halloween," Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis have shared a close bond. It's hard to believe that before she became one of the most talked-about housewives on Bravo, Richards was a child star, appearing in "Halloween" for one and other popular television shows like "Little House on the Prairie." Over the years, Curtis and Richards have remained really close, and while Curtis may not appear on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," that doesn't mean she's not a good friend of Richards.

The two have talked about their friendship on plenty of occasions in the press, and their tight-knit bond is enough to bring a smile to anyone's face. In an interview with Today in May, Richards recalled some of her most fond memories with Curtis when they filmed "Halloween" all those years ago. One fun memory Richards shared was how Curtis carried a then 9-year-old Richards back to her dressing room when they finished filming the movie.

"She's an incredible person and someone that I admire not only as an artist but just as a human being," she told the outlet. In turn, Curtis has gushed over Richards on social media on occasion, including in honor of "Halloween Kills," in 2021. "Watching @kylerichards show her humor, strength, and GREAT vulnerability was one of the many sweet treats of @halloweenmovie," she wrote, adding that Richard is "STRONG. SASSY. DROP DEAD (pun intended) GORGEOUS even when covered in mud and blood! Brava Bella!"

And Curtis still has Richards' back.