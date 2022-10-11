Ed Sheeran Has Way More Tattoos Than You Might Think

Ed Sheeran is famous for releasing heartstring-tugging ballad after ballad, but what most people don't know about the crooner is that he's fond of tattoos. He has more body ink than Grammy nominations and awards, and it doesn't look like he will stop getting them anytime soon — even if some of them are, for the lack of a better term, questionable.

In 2017, when actor Saoirse Ronan appeared in the music video for his track "Galway Girl," he wanted to commemorate it by having the star's handwriting tattooed on his arm. Ronan deliberately misspelled it, but he had it inked anyway. "When we were filming it, I meant to get a tattoo of her handwriting saying Galway Girl," he said at a concert in Glasgow (via Glamour). "It actually says Galway Grill... G-R-I-L-L... I'm actually kind of proud of it. It's the kind of thing that I would do."

Sheeran has adorned his body with tons of meaningful and quirky tattoos that the number of his inks now rival that of his pal Harry Styles'. And as of writing, the singer apparently has over 60 tattoos.