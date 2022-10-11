Emma Roberts' New Romance Appears To Be Heating Up

Emma Roberts got her start as a child star on Nickelodeon's "Unfabulous," which aired from 2004 to 2007, per IMDb. In the years since, Roberts has flourished in more mature roles in projects such as "Scream Queens" and "Nerve" and multiple seasons of "American Horror Story." Unfortunately, Roberts hasn't has quite the same success when it comes to her romantic relationships.

Over the years, Roberts has been involved in a string of high-profile, sometimes tumultuous, romances that didn't always cast her in the most favorable light. For instance, Roberts' on-again off-again relationship with fellow actor Evan Peters was marked by a domestic violence arrest on Roberts' end. According to TMZ, Roberts was arrested in Montreal after someone reported that she and Evans were fighting in their hotel room. Despite the incident, Evans and Roberts continued their relationship for several more years (on and off) before calling it quits for good in 2019 (via Us Weekly).

Roberts' next high-profile romance was with actor Garrett Hedlund, whom she dated from 2019 to 2021. In December 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, Rhodes Robert Hedlund. By January 2022, Roberts and Hedlund had split, per People. Prior to their breakup, a source shared that the couple had been going through a rough patch due to Hedlund's issues with sobriety, per E! News. However, they've since gotten to a better place and are "co-parenting well," per Entertainment Tonight. With her failed relationships in her rearview, it appears that Roberts has moved on with another romantic interest.