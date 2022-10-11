Kaley Cuoco's Horseback Riding Accident Was Even Scarier Than We Thought
Kaley Cuoco is talented in more ways than just acting. Most fans know the star for appearing in hits like "The Big Bang Theory" and "8 Simple Rules," where she starred alongside the late John Ritter. However, Cuoco is also pretty well-known for her life outside the limelight and her love for horses and all things equestrian. Before she scrubbed her Instagram account, the star regularly shared horseback riding photos with fans, and she has not shied away from talking about her passion for the sport of equestrian in several interviews.
The star gushed over her love of horseback riding and participating in competitions during a "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" appearance in 2016 (via NZ Herald). "I actually started showing under a secret name," she confessed to the late-night host of trying to remain coy and avoid paps bombarding her shows. "I have a little bit of an alias. I've been trying to steer clear of being super noticeable, but it's hard when you're being followed around." She also revealed that many of her fans already know her horses' names, so sometimes that gives it away. "My horses are becoming a little more famous than I am," she said.
In 2018, Cuoco stopped by "The Talk" (via Insider) to chat about what she wanted to do once "The Big Bang Theory" ended. "I'm an equestrian. I love horses," she said. "I'd actually really like to challenge myself a little bit more in that area." But who knew that the sport she loves almost cost her a limb?
Inside Kaley Cuoco's near-amputation
Kaley Cuoco came really close to having to get her leg amputated following a scary horseback riding accident in 2010. The "Big Bang Theory" star, who also happens to be an avid horseback rider, was riding a horse at a ranch in Los Angeles when the horse she was on got spooked, causing Cuoco to fall off. The horse ended up stepping on Cuoco's leg. In the book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" (via People), "Big Bang" creator Chuck Lorre spoke about the scary ordeal.
Lorre called the horseback riding accident the "darkest, most frightening time in all twelve years [of the show]." He added, "Kaley could have lost her leg. It was a series of miracles that allowed us to get through that and for her to come out the other end of that healthy." Johnny Galecki also spoke about the incident, confirming just how serious it was. "They were talking about amputating her leg, which was devastating to hear," he shared. Luckily, Cuoco had a good team of surgeons who could save her leg from amputation, though it was still a terrifying ordeal.
Cuoco opened up about the accident on "The Late Show with David Letterman" in 2011 (via Horsetalk) and even shared a glimpse of her gnarly scar. She joked, "The good thing about that is I know when its going to rain," because she has steel bars in her legs. We're glad she's okay!