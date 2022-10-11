Kaley Cuoco's Horseback Riding Accident Was Even Scarier Than We Thought

Kaley Cuoco is talented in more ways than just acting. Most fans know the star for appearing in hits like "The Big Bang Theory" and "8 Simple Rules," where she starred alongside the late John Ritter. However, Cuoco is also pretty well-known for her life outside the limelight and her love for horses and all things equestrian. Before she scrubbed her Instagram account, the star regularly shared horseback riding photos with fans, and she has not shied away from talking about her passion for the sport of equestrian in several interviews.

The star gushed over her love of horseback riding and participating in competitions during a "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" appearance in 2016 (via NZ Herald). "I actually started showing under a secret name," she confessed to the late-night host of trying to remain coy and avoid paps bombarding her shows. "I have a little bit of an alias. I've been trying to steer clear of being super noticeable, but it's hard when you're being followed around." She also revealed that many of her fans already know her horses' names, so sometimes that gives it away. "My horses are becoming a little more famous than I am," she said.

In 2018, Cuoco stopped by "The Talk" (via Insider) to chat about what she wanted to do once "The Big Bang Theory" ended. "I'm an equestrian. I love horses," she said. "I'd actually really like to challenge myself a little bit more in that area." But who knew that the sport she loves almost cost her a limb?