Kaley Cuoco's Surprise Pregnancy News Has Fans Absolutely Losing It

Kaley Cuoco has been linked to her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, whom you may recognize from his role in "Ozark," since early 2022. Cuoco took the relationship public in May, going Instagram official with her beau eight months after confirming her split from husband Karl Cook, according to People magazine. Cuoco and Pelphrey were set up by their manager and she says it was "love at first sight."

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me," she told USA Today back in May. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him," she added. The two have been dating ever since, and Cuoco hasn't been shy about expressing her love for her main man on social media. "To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you ... the world lit up the day you were born," she captioned an Instagram post on Pelphrey's birthday.

Now, "The Flight Attendant" star has revealed that she's pregnant with her first child! Cuoco shared the exciting news on her Instagram account on October 11. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon... I [love] you @tommypelphrey," Cuoco captioned the post, which included photos of a pink-icing-filled cake for the baby's gender reveal as well as some snaps of Cuoco's positive pregnancy test.

Her fans have been reacting to the big news on social media.