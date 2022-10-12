Tom Brady Hints At Personal Turmoil Amid Divorce Rumors In Latest Podcast Appearance

In addition to breaking down gametime decisions on the "Let's Go!" podcast, Tom Brady alluded to "things I'm going through in my life." Though he refrained from mentioning Gisele Bündchen by name, Brady hinted that he has struggled to balance his career with his personal life. "I think you realize that there's a lot, especially in today's day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have," he said. He continued by explaining that mental health is often pushed aside, when this shouldn't be the case. "You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses. And to deal with them with a great support system and understanding," he added.

As with most elite athletes, the pressure of fans, media — and in Brady's case, a dissolving marriage — can become a lot to handle. However, the NFL veteran is one who's always seemed to thrive under pressure, so his sudden openness regarding mental health hints at more than just "stress." Meanwhile, Bündchen also seems to be addressing her mental health. On October 7, Page Six reported she'd been spotted exiting a holistic healer's office for the second time, following a visit to legal offices. She went to both sans wedding ring.