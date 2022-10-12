Tom Brady Hints At Personal Turmoil Amid Divorce Rumors In Latest Podcast Appearance
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers edged out the Atlanta Falcons on October 9, but Tom Brady's losing streak continues in other ways. Brady's supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen was a no-show at the game. In fact, she has yet to publicly cheer her husband on at any games, and only posted a lackluster tweet at the beginning of the season, writing, "Let's go @TomBrady! Let's go Bucs!" In the past, Bündchen has been one of the NFL star's biggest cheerleaders, so her silence on social media and absence in the stands speaks volumes.
The one-time power couple's marriage has become a topic of conversation following reports that Brady and Bündchen are headed for divorce. Tensions stemmed from Brady's retirement U-turn, and for Bündchen — who expressed a preference for her husband to be more "present," per Elle — it might be the last straw. The now-estranged spouses have been living separately as of September, and sources told Page Six that the Brady and Bündchen have even hired divorce attorneys. "I don't think there will be any coming back now," one insider claimed. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what, and what the finances will be."
Right now, Brady appears to be laser focused on Sunday games and the status of the playoffs, but that's not to say he isn't worried about the breakdown of his marriage. On October 10, the quarterback appeared on his "Let's Go!" podcast to share that he's in the midst of a personal rough patch.
Tom Brady speaks out about his mental health
In addition to breaking down gametime decisions on the "Let's Go!" podcast, Tom Brady alluded to "things I'm going through in my life." Though he refrained from mentioning Gisele Bündchen by name, Brady hinted that he has struggled to balance his career with his personal life. "I think you realize that there's a lot, especially in today's day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have," he said. He continued by explaining that mental health is often pushed aside, when this shouldn't be the case. "You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses. And to deal with them with a great support system and understanding," he added.
As with most elite athletes, the pressure of fans, media — and in Brady's case, a dissolving marriage — can become a lot to handle. However, the NFL veteran is one who's always seemed to thrive under pressure, so his sudden openness regarding mental health hints at more than just "stress." Meanwhile, Bündchen also seems to be addressing her mental health. On October 7, Page Six reported she'd been spotted exiting a holistic healer's office for the second time, following a visit to legal offices. She went to both sans wedding ring.