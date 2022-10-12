Sylvester Stallone And Jennifer Flavin's Reconciliation Came With The Help Of Those Close To Home

Every relationship has its rocky patches, but when it looked like Sylvester Stallone was potentially plotting a marriage escape plan, his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, drew first blood by filing for divorce in August.

According to the Daily News, one possible early sign that Stallone's marriage was in trouble was his decision to get his tattoo of Flavin's face covered with the likeness of his character's pet pooch from the "Rocky" movie. "When you replace your wife's beautiful face with a dog, it's over," one insider opined. But Stallone's rep said that the canine cover-up was simply meant to hide some unsatisfactory touch-up work, and in divorce filings, Flavin cited money matters as the reason she was ready to walk away. Closer Weekly obtained legal docs that said, "The Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

Stallone denied Flavin's claims in his own filings, per People, and he made it clear that he was ready to fight his wife's request to basically have him barred from residing in the Palm Beach, Florida, property they share. But just when it seemed like their marriage was out for the count, it made a miraculous comeback just one month later, per Page Six. And the couple reportedly have some very special mediators to thank for their reconciliation.