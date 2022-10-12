Elon Musk Makes His Stance Clear On Having More Children

In an October interview with the Financial Times, Elon Musk opened up about his intention to procreate. After joking, "I'm pretty sure there are no other babies looming," the SpaceX founder said that he would be open to having more children if he feels he can be a present parent for them. He also mentioned that while some of his friends have proposed he have as many as 500 kids, he thinks that would be a "bit weird."

Though Elon doesn't often speak with the media concerning personal relationships with his kids, he harbors strong opinions on birth rate. "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he wrote on Twitter in July. The post elicited a comment from comedian Nick Cannon, who has 10 children with multiple different women. "Right there with you my brother," Cannon wrote.

In December 2021, Elon advocated his belief that there aren't "enough people" in the world at Wall Street Journal's annual CEO Council. "I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate. Please look at the numbers — if people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble," he said, per USA Today. Perhaps it's a case of "like father, like son," as Elon's father Errol Musk previously told The Sun of his belief that humans are only on Earth to reproduce.