Elon Musk Makes His Stance Clear On Having More Children
Elon Musk is the father of a tech empire, and he also plays proud papa to 10 children. In November 2021, his brood grew by two when he and Neuralink director of operations, Shivon Zilis, secretly welcomed twins. Though Elon and his on-off girlfriend Grimes were separated at this point, the timing was messy given that the twins arrived within a month of Grimes and Elon's daughter — Exa Dark Sideræl Musk — who was born via surrogate. Did Grimes know that Zilis was pregnant? Zilis definitely knew about Grimes' relationship with Elon, given the former couple welcomed son X Æ A-Xii in 2020. However, Grimes and Elon's romance has baffled the internet, with the Canadian singer telling Vanity Fair in March, "I would probably refer to [Elon] as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid."
Alongside his twins, Exa, and X, Elon has six children from prior relationships. Per Page Six, this includes twins Griffin and Vivian, plus triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk, with Canadian author Justine Wilson. The exes' firstborn, Nevada Musk, died of sudden infant death syndrome when she was just weeks old.
Elon's six older children are currently teenagers, but at 51, the billionaire businessman is considered to be an older dad to his three infant children and young toddler. So, how does he fit parenting in between managing his empire? And more importantly, are there any more surprise children on the way that the public doesn't yet know about?
Elon Musk isn't ruling out more kids
In an October interview with the Financial Times, Elon Musk opened up about his intention to procreate. After joking, "I'm pretty sure there are no other babies looming," the SpaceX founder said that he would be open to having more children if he feels he can be a present parent for them. He also mentioned that while some of his friends have proposed he have as many as 500 kids, he thinks that would be a "bit weird."
Though Elon doesn't often speak with the media concerning personal relationships with his kids, he harbors strong opinions on birth rate. "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he wrote on Twitter in July. The post elicited a comment from comedian Nick Cannon, who has 10 children with multiple different women. "Right there with you my brother," Cannon wrote.
In December 2021, Elon advocated his belief that there aren't "enough people" in the world at Wall Street Journal's annual CEO Council. "I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate. Please look at the numbers — if people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble," he said, per USA Today. Perhaps it's a case of "like father, like son," as Elon's father Errol Musk previously told The Sun of his belief that humans are only on Earth to reproduce.