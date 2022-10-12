Ryan Seacrest's Latest Diagnosis Derails His Busy Schedule
Ryan Seacrest is one busy man. In addition to hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan" with Kelly Ripa, he also hosts a radio show and serves as the host of the popular singing competition "American Idol." But, like the rest of us, he's only human at the end of the day, and his fame doesn't stop him from going through the same health issues that we all do.
In a 2021 interview with The Wall Street Journal, the television personality opened up about a health scare that happened the prior year after many people thought he may have suffered a stroke on air. While Seacrest and his reps denied a stroke, he revealed that exhaustion was part of the reason for his on-air scare. "It's personal, but I definitely knew that I needed to slow down," he told the outlet. "I just had burnt myself out. I was absolutely beat and fatigued and just wasn't letting myself accept that. Now I do," he added. The star also revealed that the health scare caused him to say no to things occasionally instead of doing it all. "I think throughout the most intense times in my life, when I made work a priority, I probably didn't sit back, listen and prioritize a relationship as much as I should have," he said of the toll it took on his personal like while stating he still wants to start a family.
Now, the star is missing work after another health diagnosis, and he shared the news on social media.
Ryan Seacrest reveals COVID-19 diagnosis
Ryan Seacrest is not usually one to miss work unless there's a medical condition involved. On October 11, the "Live With Kelly and Ryan" host took to Twitter to share an illness update with fans. "I don't know how I avoided it for so long, but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, and I'm currently in quarantine," he began the update. Seacrest added that he was feeling all the "usual" symptoms and hoped he would make a "quick recovery."
"I'll be in bed watching tv this week, so please let me know if you have any recommendations (especially for any foodie shows!)," he added at the end of the tweet. It did not take long for fans to take notice of the update and many fans sent the star well-wishes in addition to television show suggestions. "Get well soon I had it for 10 days, and with having asthma and chronic bronchitis, covid hit me really hard," one person wrote. "Feel better! You already know about The Bear- and Chef's Table...but haven't heard you say Somebody Feed Phil or Great British Baking Show. I'll also be looking through these comments for foodie recs!" another social media user commented.
Prior to his COVID-19 diagnosis, the talk show host took to Instagram to promote another project that he took part in — the iHeart Radio Music Festival. We're sure that after he quarantines for the necessary period, he will be back at all of his jobs in full force.