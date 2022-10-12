Ryan Seacrest's Latest Diagnosis Derails His Busy Schedule

Ryan Seacrest is one busy man. In addition to hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan" with Kelly Ripa, he also hosts a radio show and serves as the host of the popular singing competition "American Idol." But, like the rest of us, he's only human at the end of the day, and his fame doesn't stop him from going through the same health issues that we all do.

In a 2021 interview with The Wall Street Journal, the television personality opened up about a health scare that happened the prior year after many people thought he may have suffered a stroke on air. While Seacrest and his reps denied a stroke, he revealed that exhaustion was part of the reason for his on-air scare. "It's personal, but I definitely knew that I needed to slow down," he told the outlet. "I just had burnt myself out. I was absolutely beat and fatigued and just wasn't letting myself accept that. Now I do," he added. The star also revealed that the health scare caused him to say no to things occasionally instead of doing it all. "I think throughout the most intense times in my life, when I made work a priority, I probably didn't sit back, listen and prioritize a relationship as much as I should have," he said of the toll it took on his personal like while stating he still wants to start a family.

Now, the star is missing work after another health diagnosis, and he shared the news on social media.