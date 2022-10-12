Kyle Richards' New Look On The Red Carpet Has Fans Buzzing

Part one of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 12 reunion is set to air on October 12. Ahead of the explosive reunion, which will have the "Housewives" re-hashing all of their season-long drama, Bravo dropped a trailer that's stirred up quite the reaction from fans on Twitter. And while the reunion is always an exciting — and sometimes stressful — time for any "RHOBH" cast member, Kyle Richards has extra reason to celebrate.

Even though Richards has been entertaining Bravo fans with her triumphs, pitfalls, and plentiful feuds for over a decade (and at times contemplated not returning to "RHOBH"), she's more than just a reality star. Richards has also enjoyed a long acting career, which has seen her appear in projects such as "Little House on the Prairie," and most famously, the first "Halloween" installment, which premiered in 1978, per IMDb. And just as Richards reprised her role of Lindsay Wallace in 2021's "Halloween Kills," she's back for "Halloween Ends," which is set to hit the theaters on October 14.

To celebrate, Richards walked the red carpet of the Los Angeles "Halloween Ends" premiere, and her look sure has people talking.