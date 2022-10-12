Kyle Richards' New Look On The Red Carpet Has Fans Buzzing
Part one of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 12 reunion is set to air on October 12. Ahead of the explosive reunion, which will have the "Housewives" re-hashing all of their season-long drama, Bravo dropped a trailer that's stirred up quite the reaction from fans on Twitter. And while the reunion is always an exciting — and sometimes stressful — time for any "RHOBH" cast member, Kyle Richards has extra reason to celebrate.
Even though Richards has been entertaining Bravo fans with her triumphs, pitfalls, and plentiful feuds for over a decade (and at times contemplated not returning to "RHOBH"), she's more than just a reality star. Richards has also enjoyed a long acting career, which has seen her appear in projects such as "Little House on the Prairie," and most famously, the first "Halloween" installment, which premiered in 1978, per IMDb. And just as Richards reprised her role of Lindsay Wallace in 2021's "Halloween Kills," she's back for "Halloween Ends," which is set to hit the theaters on October 14.
To celebrate, Richards walked the red carpet of the Los Angeles "Halloween Ends" premiere, and her look sure has people talking.
Fans are loving Kyle Richards bold red carpet look
Kyle Richards went full on glam as she posed on the red carpet in Los Angeles. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star donned a black, skin tight dress with a plunging neckline, fitted with asymmetrical cutouts, and a sparkly border giving the all-black look just a bit of shimmer. Richards' hair was styled in waves with a deep side part that had her hair cascading over the left side of her face. As the Daily Mail points out, the dramatic look puts all of Richards's "assets" on display, which Bravo producer and "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen accidentally told his audience was the result of a plastic surgery.
Fans of "The Real Housewives" and horror movies alike are apparently here for Richards' red carpet look. "Wow Kyle Richards looks so beautiful," wrote one Twitter user. "In LOVE with that dressss! Also adored her Lindsey in Halloween Kills! Loved her in the original as well, but her scene with Michael in Kills is easily one of my absolute favorites!" tweeted another fan. "queen s***," was simply one fan's reaction. Another, however, didn't care too much about Richard's look, just her character's well being. They tweeted, "Hope she survives this movie."