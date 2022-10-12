Olivia Munn And John Mulaney's Son Malcolm Reaches Major Milestone

Malcolm, the son of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney, has said his first words! On Oct. 11, 2022, Munn took to Instagram to share a video of Malcolm sitting with his famous dad as the toddler spoke the word "car." Munn also revealed that "car" is the third word Malcolm has ever said and listed his first two words. "His first word was daddy/dada, his second word was chó (Vietnamese for dog), and his third word is car," Munn wrote. Fans have been gushing over the cute post. One Instagram user wrote, "This baby is one of the most beautiful babies I've ever seen," while another chimed in, "He is the cutest I can't!"

Mulaney also shared the sweet moment on his Instagram Story, writing, "We tried for 'automobile,' but this is all he could do." Mulaney and Malcolm sported matching outfits for the post, as both donned black long-sleeve shirts, khaki pants, and Nike sneakers. Additionally, Malcolm has been picking up other cues from his parents lately, such as learning to say "ahh" after a refreshing sip of water. Munn documented this on September 12 when she showed an Instagram video of Malcolm imitating Mulaney saying "ahh" after the comedian drank some water. Congrats to Malcolm on this memorable milestone of beginning to talk!