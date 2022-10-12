What Syngin Colchester From 90 Day Fiance Does For A Living
Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro might have ended the relationship that got them on TLC's "90 Day Fiancé," but Colchester, who is originally from South Africa, has continued to live in the United States and has even appeared on the spin-off series "90 Day: The Single Life" via In Touch Weekly. While Colchester is looking for romance on reality television, it sounds as though he won't have to worry about turning off his dates by not having a job. That's good news for anyone, but especially Colchester. After all, he once cemented his place in "90 Day" franchise history when he came home drunk from a bartending interview on "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" via Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
Though Colchester had experience in mining and bartending in his native South Africa, he revealed on one tell-all that he had since moved on to a different job, via Screen Rant. From the sound of it, Syngin is still getting more than just a TLC paycheck.
Colchester is no longer a bartender
On the tell-all for Season 5 of "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?," Syngin Colchester told host Shaun Robinson that he was working as a server — and "working on Tania's nerves," a reference to ex-wife Tania Maduro, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. The first part seems as though it pays more than bothering his ex would, but waiting tables apparently isn't the only job Colchester has taken on.
In addition to reality television, Colchester has branched out to the NSFW side of things. He is offering fans their choice of adult content on multiple subscription-based online platforms, including OnlyFans, via Screen Rant. Although OnlyFans is more widely known, Colchester appears to have a more active presence on Unfiltrd, the subscription site run by fellow "90 Day" franchise star Stephanie Matto, via Screen Rant. The monthly subscription for his OnlyFans profile is $12.99/month. A three-month subscription reportedly comes at a discount, however, via Screen Rant.
He has been accused of deceiving fans
Unfortunately for Syngin Colchester, "90 Day Fiancé" fans have accused him of catfishing his OnlyFans subscribers. Reddit users pointed out that the photos Colchester was using on his OnlyFans were older than what he looked like at the time, and many found fault with the reality star for not using photos that reflected his actual appearance, via Screen Rant. Soap Opera Spy noted that Colchester hasn't reserved the risqué content for the subscription sites, either, and that he has posted photographs to Instagram that include some strategically placed emojis for modesty.
Meanwhile, one fan came across Colchester on the dating app Bumble before his split with Tania Maduro was public knowledge, which led many others to wonder if the profile — which appeared to belong to Colchester based on the information provided on it — was actually the work of a catfish, via Showbiz Cheat Sheet. How the tables turn!