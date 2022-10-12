What Syngin Colchester From 90 Day Fiance Does For A Living

Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro might have ended the relationship that got them on TLC's "90 Day Fiancé," but Colchester, who is originally from South Africa, has continued to live in the United States and has even appeared on the spin-off series "90 Day: The Single Life" via In Touch Weekly. While Colchester is looking for romance on reality television, it sounds as though he won't have to worry about turning off his dates by not having a job. That's good news for anyone, but especially Colchester. After all, he once cemented his place in "90 Day" franchise history when he came home drunk from a bartending interview on "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" via Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Though Colchester had experience in mining and bartending in his native South Africa, he revealed on one tell-all that he had since moved on to a different job, via Screen Rant. From the sound of it, Syngin is still getting more than just a TLC paycheck.