Why Gisele Bündchen's Friends Are Reportedly Fuming Over Tom Brady's Behavior
Amid reports that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce attorneys, per Page Six, some sources have claimed that it's not the NFL quarterback making the calls. "He's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from [Bündchen]," a source told People of Brady steeling himself for a marital sack.
Bündchen's signaling that a divorce filing might be in her playbook is reportedly throwing Brady off his game because he's simply not used to life not going his way. "This is awful for him," one source told People. And Bündchen has always been an important part of his offensive line — he stayed in the game while she sacrificed her own career to care for their kids, per Elle. She was seemingly blindsided by Brady's hasty retreat from his planned retirement, with sources telling Page Six that the couple had a huge fight over it. "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind," said one insider.
Some sources painted Bündchen in a negative light — "Gisele is a bit hot-headed," one insider said, per Page Six. Another suggested that she resents Brady's success on the field. Others have made Brady out to be a sympathetic figure. "He works hard, he's a good guy ... You can tell that this really, really hurts," a source told People. But the couple's friends feel Bündchen is the one deserving of sympathy.
Friends think Tom Brady made the wrong call
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's mutual friends are taking sides, according to Us Weekly, and they believe Bündchen has every right to feel wronged. They're reportedly unhappy with Brady springing his un-retirement on his wife, who told Elle that she was ready to start focusing on her own career again. "I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do," she said. Bündchen also expressed concern for her husband's wellbeing, noting that his line of work is pretty brutal. But he's decided to stick with it, much to the disappointment of the couple's close pals. "They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele," a source told Us Weekly.
Bündchen has also received an outpouring of support on social media. "She paused her career & life for him and their children just for him to backtrack when she can *finally* branch out. that's divorce worthy for sure," tweeted one person. "Gisele literally sacrificed her career for this man & he's given nothing in return, I don't blame her for moving on," another wrote.
As Brady and Bündchen's marital turmoil seemingly continues, they are keeping themselves occupied in different ways. According to People, Bündchen was photographed visiting a spiritual healer on October 10, and on October 12, Brady took to Instagram to announce he'd purchased a Major League Pickleball team.