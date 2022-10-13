Why Gisele Bündchen's Friends Are Reportedly Fuming Over Tom Brady's Behavior

Amid reports that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce attorneys, per Page Six, some sources have claimed that it's not the NFL quarterback making the calls. "He's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from [Bündchen]," a source told People of Brady steeling himself for a marital sack.

Bündchen's signaling that a divorce filing might be in her playbook is reportedly throwing Brady off his game because he's simply not used to life not going his way. "This is awful for him," one source told People. And Bündchen has always been an important part of his offensive line — he stayed in the game while she sacrificed her own career to care for their kids, per Elle. She was seemingly blindsided by Brady's hasty retreat from his planned retirement, with sources telling Page Six that the couple had a huge fight over it. "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind," said one insider.

Some sources painted Bündchen in a negative light — "Gisele is a bit hot-headed," one insider said, per Page Six. Another suggested that she resents Brady's success on the field. Others have made Brady out to be a sympathetic figure. "He works hard, he's a good guy ... You can tell that this really, really hurts," a source told People. But the couple's friends feel Bündchen is the one deserving of sympathy.