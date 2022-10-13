T.J. Miller Speaks Out About Ryan Reynolds Trying To Fix Their Friendship

T.J. Miller, who portrayed Weasel in both "Deadpool" films, recently appeared on "The Adam Carolla Show" and announced he wouldn't be returning to "Deadpool 3," partly because of how star Ryan Reynolds treated him while in character as the blunt superhero. "As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me," Miller shared. "But to me. As if I'm Weasel. He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'" Miller claimed that, in the moment, he simply "listened and thought it was weird," then left the stage. "I would not work with [Reynolds] again. I sorta wish him well because he's so good at 'Deadpool,' and I think it's weird that he hates me."

Given the string of controversies attached to Miller, which include a sexual assault allegation, per the Daily Beast, it's unclear if Miller would have been asked back for "Deadpool 3." And following Miller's bold claims, "Deadpool" fans took to social media to share their opinions — and it seems they're on Reynolds' side. "Yeah totally man. The reason you're not working with Ryan Reynolds anymore is because of *your* choice," tweeted one fan. "Ryan Reynolds gets cooler every day," tweeted another user.

Now, since Miller made that public jab at Reynolds, he's given the public an update on their relationship, and it appears they may be able to work things out.