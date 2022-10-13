T.J. Miller Speaks Out About Ryan Reynolds Trying To Fix Their Friendship
T.J. Miller, who portrayed Weasel in both "Deadpool" films, recently appeared on "The Adam Carolla Show" and announced he wouldn't be returning to "Deadpool 3," partly because of how star Ryan Reynolds treated him while in character as the blunt superhero. "As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me," Miller shared. "But to me. As if I'm Weasel. He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'" Miller claimed that, in the moment, he simply "listened and thought it was weird," then left the stage. "I would not work with [Reynolds] again. I sorta wish him well because he's so good at 'Deadpool,' and I think it's weird that he hates me."
Given the string of controversies attached to Miller, which include a sexual assault allegation, per the Daily Beast, it's unclear if Miller would have been asked back for "Deadpool 3." And following Miller's bold claims, "Deadpool" fans took to social media to share their opinions — and it seems they're on Reynolds' side. "Yeah totally man. The reason you're not working with Ryan Reynolds anymore is because of *your* choice," tweeted one fan. "Ryan Reynolds gets cooler every day," tweeted another user.
Now, since Miller made that public jab at Reynolds, he's given the public an update on their relationship, and it appears they may be able to work things out.
T.J. Miller calls Ryan Reynolds a 'good dude'
Based on T.J. Miller's original recounting of his on-set interactions with Ryan Reynolds, it sounded like there was no hope for their relationship. However, Miller has now revealed that Reynolds has since reached out to him and they've squashed whatever issue they had. "It was really cool, he emailed me the next day and kind of said it was, and it was, a misunderstanding," Miller shared during a SiriusXM interview. "So I emailed him back and now it's like, fine."
Miller also expressed that he did not think about the "repercussions" of sharing what he just thought was a "weird moment" on-set. However, he appreciated Reynolds reaching out. "It was very cool for him to say, 'Hey I just heard that you were upset about this," Miller continued. "He was really cool about it, and he's a good dude."
While Miller's potential participation in "Deadpool 3" still appears to be up in the air, fans can expect to wait slightly longer to see how the official cast shapes up, as Disney recently announced it was pushing the "Deadpool 3" release date from September 2024 to November 2024, per Variety.